ABBEVILLE — Despite an uncertain future, medical care is doing well locally.
Abbeville Area Medical Center’s new CEO expects that to continue.
Years of working with small, rural hospitals put Rod Boula in the right place to serve as interim CEO of AAMC. He took on his new responsibilities on April 4, succeeding former interim CEO Cindy Buck.
Boula had been retired for about a year and was facing a “what do you want to do now” situation when he received a call about an interim CEO post with AAMC. In his case, he said “interim” could mean anywhere from one to two years before the hospital board selects someone for a permanent posting.
He has 37 years of senior executive leadership in healthcare and experience leading small community hospitals. Boula spent five years as CEO of Calais Regional Hospital in Calais, Maine, which included a 25-bed hospital, three primary care health clinics and a home health agency. Before that, he spent 12 years as CEO of the 25-bed Elizabethtown Community Hospital in New York.
There’s a lot of potential here. It’s a great little facility, he said.
A facility can’t be everything to everyone, Boula said. The niche for AAMC is to be a primary care facility. It does clinics for primary care, family practice and has doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and a surgery program that can handle minor surgeries. Those are areas AAMC should excel at.
The biggest challenge facing medical centers is uncertainty, he said.
AAMC is not in danger of shutting down, Boula said. Danger comes with the unknown, and overregulation that adds costs.
“AAMC has the resources it needs and we’re going to be OK,” he said. There have been months where the center saw a decline, but that was because of COVID-19. AAMC is rebounding financially.
“It’s a passion,” he said of working with smaller medical centers. “I know the importance of having small rural hospitals and health care services in rural areas. I think there is a division today with respect to government. There’s a lot of division throughout the country, even one in healthcare, urban vs. rural. It’s not a good thing to see when you see small rural hospitals closing or communities losing their health care services.”
Many changes are happening today, he said. Some require small hospitals and communities to make changes to survive. Maternity service is one example. There are not as many babies born today as compared with 30-40 years ago.
When you look at the numbers, studies say a hospital needs 300-330 births year to break even. Boula said you don’t see many facilities in small centers which have that kind of volume. Some might have 30-40 babies a year.
AAMC closed its maternity section years ago, said Meg Davis, marketing/foundation/volunteer services director. It didn’t have the numbers it needed.
It’s not a recent phenomenon. Before he was in health care, 43 years ago, Boula said his son was born. A small hospital (where he was later a CFO/CEO), closed its maternity ward in 1979. The family had to travel 46 miles one way to receive OB/GYN and pediatric services. His son’s birth happened at a distant center and the roads in Upstate New York were much worse then than the roads here.
That was in 1979, he said. A lot of hospitals since then have closed. Over the years, smaller hospitals have become affiliated with larger agencies to survive. Quorum Health Resources, a Tennessee-based management company, works with AAMC.
It helps provide administrative staff, helps with risk and contract management, offers all kinds of training, risk assessments, and programs to reduce costs, Boula said.
It’s hard to have a crystal ball to tell what’s going to happen. From former President Barack Obama’s tenure to COVID-19, the medical field was experiencing the fastest changes he had seen. You didn’t know what was coming next. It was hard to prepare when you don’t know what the future would hold.
“I like to tell people to you look at Times Square at a clock where debt is rolling around,” Boula said. “They ought to have one right next to it showing regulations from Washington because it will be spinning just as fast.”
With more regulations, there are increasing costs. You don’t know what the impact can be and you don’t know who will pay for it, he said.
With COVID-19 less of a factor, chances are increasing again, he said. It will be a challenge for everyone.
Regarding COVID-19, Boula said he was pleased that AAMC pretty much did the same as the Maine hospital he worked at did with COVID-19. Dr. Trey Moore did a fantastic job with it.
The culture of this organization is not just a job, it’s a profession, it’s a culture of caring — that’s exactly what they did when COVID hit,” he said. “They came together as a team and rose to that level of leadership that ‘this is the right thing to do and this is what we’re going to do.’ They put together an impressive program.”
Leaders with Moore and Buck did an outstanding job, not only for Abbeville, but surrounding communities to get the services needed, he said. Sometimes, it’s harder for a larger organization to do that — they have more hoops to jump through. For a small organization, they rose to the occasion.
“Looking back at it as an armchair quarterback, I wouldn’t have changed anything,” he said.
To ensure AAMC’s survival, Boula offers advice: Use AAMC’s services. The center is no different from Piggly Wiggly or any place in town. If it’s not used, it will fold up. The last thing you want is part of the town’s infrastructure to be damaged.
Davis touted AAMC’s chronic care and pain management programs and hospice which will accept patients soon. The pain management program is accepting referrals.
AAMC also is starting a medical detox program for people who are addicted to alcohol or opioids who seek treatment. It is expected to start in mid-June, she said.