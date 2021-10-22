ABBEVILLE — Say what?
An offhand remark during an Abbeville County Council meeting prompted a flat denial from an Abbeville Area Medical Center official.
A council member at the October meeting said he had heard a rumor that AAMC was going to be sold. No one commented on the statement and business continued as usual.
"We were unaware of any rumor until we were contacted by an area reporter," said Cindy Buck, CEO of the medical center.
“There are no plans in place for merging with any entity, nor is AAMC ‘being sold,’” she said. “Our board members annually evaluate its strategic position in providing comprehensive healthcare to our community and they will soon be meeting to discuss its annual priorities, which drive the programs and activities of AAMC.”
No one knows how the rumor got started, Buck said.
AAMC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that is a political subdivision of Abbeville County. It is a public entity that is owned by the county; however, it receives no millage or funding from the county, Buck said.
"We are governed by a seven-member board of trustees with one member each appointed by the town councils of Donalds, Due West, Lowndesville, Abbeville and Calhoun Falls, one from the county council and one from AAMC’s medical staff," she said.
This isn't the first time such a claim has arisen, Buck said.