The biggest fundraiser for Abbeville’s hospital foundation is going virtual for its second year, according to a news release.
The Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation is hosting its annual Benefit Bash virtually, with silent auctions running until Saturday, which will feature a live-streamed auction that can be watched online from anywhere.
“We still weren’t comfortable bringing together a large group of people for our usual dinner and auction due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meg Davis, AAM Foundation director. “Keeping our volunteers, staff and guests safe is our main concern.”
Amid the pandemic, last year’s fundraiser managed to bring in a record high total of more than $32,000. These funds are used to buy equipment and fund health care career scholarships, along with the foundation’s endowment.
More than 125 auction packages are already available for browsing online at AAMCFBenefitBash.com, but to place a bid visitors will have to register on the website. The site also offers text alerts when a user is outbid, and the ability to set an automatic maximum bid, the news release said.
Silent auction bidding runs through 9 p.m. Saturday, with items including jewelry, home and garden items, artwork, travel packages, sports attire and items for pets.
From 7-8 p.m. Saturday, AAMC Foundation board members Roddy Gray and Brad Evans will host a live auction with items only available for biding at that time. These items include a one-day fishing trip with professional angler Casey Ashley, a nearly weeklong stay at an Edisto Island hotel, furniture, a group wine tasting, among other experiences and items.
There’s also a drawing for a citrine ring in a 14k white and yellow gold setting from The Jeweler’s Bench — $5 for each entry into the drawing, or three entries for $10, available at the auction website.
For information, call the AAMC Foundation office at 864-366-3364 or email Davis at mdavis@abbevilleareamc.com.