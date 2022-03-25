Ninety Six’s late audit is catching up with the town.
Town officials still haven’t finished the 2020 auditing process more than a year after it started. This unfinished audit led a bank to deny town officials a loan for police cars, and town council chose to spend federal dollars up front instead.
Ninety Six contracted with Greenville firm McKinley, Cooper & Co. for its annual auditing services at the start of 2021. In March 2021, the firm provided the town with a list of about 20 items it needed clarification on or additional information about.
Some of these items included reconciliation of account balances that appeared off, clarification of duplicate entries in the budget, copies of quarterly federal tax returns and receipts, invoices or explanations for fund amounts that were inconsistent between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 budgets.
In early November, Town Clerk Ketekash Crump-Lukie said she hoped to have the auditors’ questions answered in a matter of weeks, but the audit remains incomplete. The town hasn’t yet started its 2021 audit process as it’s still working to complete the previous year.
Mayor Mike Rowe said Crump-Lukie should have the final documents submitted to the auditing firm by the end of this week. State law requires all municipalities to submit their financial audit to the state Treasurer’s office within 13 months of the end of the town’s fiscal year. Ninety Six’s 2020 fiscal year ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020; the 13-month mark passed at the end of October.
“There were several things Ketekash sent to them, and they sent it back saying some things were not right,” he said Thursday.
At a called meeting Wednesday night, Rowe said the town had intended to get the Ninety Six Police Department two vehicles using ARPA funding. The town’s bank, BB&T, was going to finance the about $90,000 purchase, but the bank denied the town’s loan because of its incomplete audits. Wednesday night, council voted unanimously to approve allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to front the cash needed for this purchase.
At that meeting, council also voted on spending $107,000 from a reserve account to purchase three police vehicles for school resource officers. However, the check had already been written and cut for the purchase — Rowe said the town’s attorney helped craft the language for a motion to ratify and approve the already written check.
Rowe wrote the check on Tuesday, a day before the formal vote. Council met Monday to vote on this earlier, but the fund the money is coming from requires a vote from every member of council, and two members were unavailable for the vote.
“We cut a check from it (the fund) because I had already gotten a voice vote from enough council members before then,” Rowe said.
The vote to approve retroactively approve the purchase was unanimous, but council member Kellar Rogers said she did not approve of how the purchase was handled prior to their vote. Rogers said she wasn’t aware of these financial matters until Saturday when she saw the matters coming to a vote on their town council agenda.
“The problem was council didn’t know anything about this,” she said. “There’s a major disconnection on passing along info to council. ... How can you make financial decisions when you don’t have accurate information? This is taxpayer money, we are not playing with Monopoly money.”
She said she didn’t know what would have happened if the vote had fallen through Wednesday night and council had not approved the spending after a check had already been cut. On the other two police cars purchased with ARPA funds, she said the town wouldn’t have had to spend those federal dollars up front if the 2020 audit had been completed, since they would have been able to provide their bank with the information needed to take out a loan.
The three school resource officer cars purchased for about $107,000 are supposed to be reimbursed through a state grant, and Rowe said he had verbal confirmation that the reimbursement will go through. But Rogers said she has doubts and is concerned that their incomplete audit status might put that state funding at risk. If the town isn’t reimbursed, she said they could end up in a troubling financial situation.
Town attorney Doug Bell was not available for comment Thursday afternoon. A representative from McKinely, Cooper & Co. said they could not comment on their client’s ongoing audit.