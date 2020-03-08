On Feb. 27, activities at Brewer Middle School came to an abrupt halt. Classrooms were locked down and hallways were cleared.
A threat written on the boys’ bathroom wall at the school had been reported. Law enforcement investigated, but found nothing out of the ordinary. The school operated on a rainy day dismissal for bus riders as a precaution.
The threat at Brewer would be the first of a string of threats that were reportedly found written on bathroom walls in several District 50 schools.
Northside Middle School had two bomb threats found written on bathroom walls last week. The first threat was found March 2 in the boys’ bathroom, and the second was found March 4 in the girls’ bathroom. Both threats sparked lockouts, so students and faculty were not allowed in or out of the building. Law enforcement investigated, but found nothing substantial and the schools went back operating as normal.
There was a second bomb threat reported March 4 in a boys’ bathroom at Emerald High School, which caused a lockout. Law enforcement investigated this threat, but did not find anything significant, so the school returned to normal operation.
Gerald Witt, District 50 assistant superintendent for administration, can’t give a good reason for the recent threats because “people choose to do things for reasons unknown to many of us.”
Three of the four threats occurred during the district’s See Something Say Something Week, which Witt finds ironic. He perceives the threats as a “two-edged sword.” because while he dislikes for them to occur, he commends those who are stepping forward and reporting them.
Witt encourages students, parents and faculty to use the district’s QuickTip app to “report or share any concerns they might have.” The application is free to download and use on all Android and Apple devices. Upon downloading the application, the user must enter the school district location code, which is gwd50.
For the 2019-20 school year, the district placed the app on all of our students’ Chromebooks, Witt said.
The app allows users to anonymously share instances of bullying, any sorts of threats, self-harming, drug abuse or even situations or things that are happening within a person’s home away from campus.
Witt commends law enforcement “because they’re very quick to respond and intervene.” Anytime the district receives a message pertaining to a possible threat, they quickly involve law enforcement. Responding officers lead the investigation and are responsible for figuring out whether or not it’s safe to continue school.
“Over the years, there has been some situations that law enforcement has arrested people as a result of threats made to one of our schools,” Witt said.
While Witt does not have an answer to why the threats are occurring, he does want the community to know the district is taking everything seriously.
“We agree, we don’t want them (threats) to happen at all,” he said. “If we’re going to err, we’re going to err on the side of safety.”
Witt wants students and parents to understand the seriousness of what might be a prank, because “you never want to put anyone in that situation and create that type of anxiety.” He encourages parents to keep talking to their children, students to continue talking to their friends and share information with the district about possible threats.
Witt recommends students and parents use the QuickTip application, call the District 50 office or place notes inside the See Something Say Something boxes in all the district’s schools.
“We are doing this for the overall safety of everyone, and it goes beyond our schools and out into our community,” Witt said. “We want to do as many things as we can to create an environment of safety.”
For students who do communicate threats, Witt and the district contact their parents and makes recommendations to them of proper community resources their child may need. These resources could include mental health professionals.