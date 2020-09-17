Of the myriad criminal cases 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and his legal team deal with each year, some cases take priority because of their importance.
“I zero in on child abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, as the most important cases we do,” Stumbo said. “When a child is hurt, they’re ripped from this developmental cocoon they should be in.”
A Twitter campaign this year drew attention to the matter, and was later co-opted by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy using the hashtag #SaveTheChildren, claiming children were being abducted across the country to feed a child-trafficking operation. The actual work of battling against child abuse is an ongoing process involving law enforcement, prosecutors, victims advocates and trained specialists, all of whom are dedicated to equipping children with the tools they need to grow past what was done to them.
“We have to be their voice, and we have to give them a voice,” said Mary Ann Stroup, victim advocate with the 8th Circuit.
When a child abuse case first comes to Stumbo’s office, he said often the first hurdle to overcome is time. Many times, cases aren’t brought forward until some time after the abuse has occurred, meaning there often isn’t physical evidence of abuse by the time law enforcement gets involved.
When a case relies heavily on the child’s testimony about what happened to them, Stumbo said working the case becomes a partnership between investigators and the victims services staff who will work closely with the child.
“It’s a massive team effort to successfully prosecute child sex abuse cases,” he said. “For so long, if they’ve been abused over a long period of time, they feel alone and like they have no one to talk to.”
Additionally, Stumbo said prosecutors can’t use any of the advocates who work directly with the child as a witness in the case, because it’s considered bolstering the child’s testimony. Instead, he said they have to get experts who did not work with the child to look at the interviews and assessments done and provide context for a child’s behavior or answers to certain questions.
“It’s our job to convince juries that it’s OK to only have the victim’s word to go on in these cases where there’s no physical evidence anymore,” he said. “You can’t just get CSI years later and suddenly have DNA and physical evidence.”
Before Stroup begins to work with a child, she makes herself as knowledgeable about the case as possible. Their first meeting likely won’t be about the details of the abuse at all. Instead, she wants to get to know the child and talk with them about what she and the solicitor’s office do.
“You’ve got to build their trust,” she said. “Always be honest with them, and let them know we’re not going to let anyone hurt them.”
Stroup meets with the children and their families or guardians and will take them to the courtroom before the trial. She wants to ensure the child isn’t surprised by the layout of the courtroom, and she’ll explain where everyone will be sitting and what a trial might look like.
“Our relationship with these kids doesn’t stop when the trial is over,” Stroup said.
Stroup said she still regularly talks with someone who is now in their 20s, but she worked with them when they were about 4 years old. Working to support children who have been abused is a team effort. Stroup was the only victims advocate at the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office when Stumbo was first elected, and now there are five working the circuit.
Much of the funding that supports local victim services comes from federal funds processed through the state Attorney General’s Office. In 2017, the general assembly consolidated all state crime victim services into a single division under the attorney general’s office, said Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the crime victim services division.
“This has really been a dream for victims service providers for decades,” he said. “Previously, those services were spread out among several agencies.”
Through this centralized division, he said the state’s more than 100 victim service organizations can go to one place for their government funding.
“We’re just honored to give a hand to the people in the trenches, working every day with their victims,” Fitzpatrick said.
This year, Meg’s House, the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Beyond Abuse are getting more than $700,000 in grants from a combination of federal and state funds intended for victims services. Beyond Abuse is getting the bulk of these dollars at more than $515,000.
“Beyond Abuse is one of our gold-standard programs,” Fitzpatrick said. “They’re a trusted voice, an effective voice.”
Beyond AbuseThe decor inside Beyond Abuse’s East Alexander Avenue office strikes a balance between being playful and offering a comfortable space for clients. Staff work with children and adults from Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties, so they work to create an atmosphere that’s comfortable for most people who come in the doors, Client Services Director Jessica Bell said.
Normally, someone is referred to Beyond Abuse by emergency room staff, law enforcement, the state Department of Social Services or the agency’s support line, at 864-941-6700. People have to be willing and open to the therapy Beyond Abuse offers, Bell said, and the staff caters to making them feel safe.
Therapy is one of the services staff members provide, and it can come in group settings, with animal assistance or in one-on-one, trauma-focused behavioral therapy sessions. All of the methods they use, Bell said, are evidence-based and have been put to the test.
“That parts very important, because you can educate them about what other children who have experienced sexual violence and child physical abuse go through,” she said.
The therapists work to teach children how their thoughts affect their mood and provide safety education about what parts of the body others shouldn’t be touching and what to do if someone oversteps their boundaries. For parents, therapists do the work of teaching them how to handle their child’s behavior — often, children struggling to process their thoughts and emotions might act out as a way of expressing them.
It’s also a place to dispel myths and misconceptions.
“I think one of the main ones is that parents think it’s their fault when someone else abused their child, or the kids do,” Bell said. “The perpetrator chose to do what they did, they made a choice.”
In two other rooms, with security cameras on the walls, trained staff perform forensic interviews. The staff train on developmentally appropriate interview questions.
“Children don’t always answer questions like adults do, so our interviewers are trained to ask effective questions,” Bell said.
The cameras are recording the interviews, which are used as evidence by law enforcement and DSS. Officers can sit in separate viewing rooms, where a live feed of the interview is played.
Staff members take extra care to make the experience as child-friendly as possible. Children visiting for any service except a forensic interview get to take a trip to the teddy bear shop and pick out from dozens of donated stuffed animals to keep.
The children’s waiting room normally has toys in it, but because of COVID-19 a lot of that has been stripped back. There’s still the playfully painted walls, and a TV with a variety of movies to show — Disney’s “Moana” was sitting next to the DVD player Tuesday afternoon.
Even the medical examination room is decorated from floor to ceiling with cartoon animals and hanging butterfly decorations. The medical bed has a quilt atop it instead of a paper sheet, and stuffed animals in this room are used to demonstrate the poses children need to get in so a pediatrician can examine them for injury or signs of physical trauma.
Like Stroup said of her job, the staff at Beyond Abuse maintain a relationship with the people they help. Children’s caregivers meet with staff who help provide for their immediate needs, Bell said, like housing, food and other resources. They work to connect them with other agencies that can help so that the child and family have what they need to move forward.
The partnerships between every agency involved with child abuse cases are essential, and Stumbo said he encourages everyone to support local nonprofits that provide victim services. Even once a case is closed, the work continues on.
“You’re dealing with people’s lives here at every level,” Stroup said. “It’s imperative we have dollars we can rely on.”