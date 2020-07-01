Chris Kneece, Lee Wilson, Renee Pridgen and the other specialists and technicians in Greenwood County School District 50’s Computing Services Department like to fly behind the scenes, said Zach Lloyd, the district’s director of computing services.
The department was honored for its work during the 2019-20 school year with Lenovo’s Outstanding Service Award, and while many would celebrate and display scenes of jubilation — they did not.
Lloyd told the team that IT is often a thankless job, and it should acknowledge that individuals are honoring their hard work. Only the top 10% of self-maintainers in the North America region are presented the Service Award.
“It’s all my folks underneath me,” Lloyd said. “They’re the ones that keep the district running smoothly, and I can’t do it without them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t something the department could have predicted, Lloyd said, but they were prepared for it nonetheless.
“We were fortunate, especially compared to other districts,” he said. “Our students have had access to devices for a while, and they had already been taking them home.”
Lloyd said the department had the training and expertise in place. For years, the district’s technicians would receive Google Chromebooks that have been broken or messed up and they would usually have about a one-day turnaround.
Other districts would accumulate a pile of Chromebooks and pay a company to come by and collect them, which ends up being about a one-week turnaround, he said. He attributed the slower turnaround time to the districts having to set a day for the company to come by and pick up the Chromebooks, which they then have to transport to a remote location to repair and when that’s finished they bring them back to the district.
“That’s a testament to our folks internally, and the hard work that they do to turn our work order around and get them back out,” he said.
Lloyd thinks the department weathered the storm that was the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they are focused on increasing their Chromebook count. Chromebook carts are currently available to students in second through fifth grade, Chromebooks that go home are only assigned to students in sixth through 12th grade, but Lloyd wants to give kindergarten and first-graders access to Chromebooks as well.
“The goal is to have Chromebook carts for kindergarten and first grade next school year,” he said “That’s pending deliveries and stuff like that, so it be may something that happens more in October if we can get the Chromebooks in. That will give us one-to-one Chromebooks from K-12.”
Right now, the department supports about 7,200 Chromebooks districtwide and will be adding 1,300 more to accommodate kindergartners and first-graders for the 2020-21 school year.
Even though Lloyd wants to add more Chromebooks, he thinks technology won’t replace face-to-face instruction. He recognizes that technology is a tool that will benefit the district in the long run, but he also understands that every kid doesn’t or can’t learn through online instruction. He admitted that eLearning helped with the summer slide, but he is ready for the district to hurry and get back to resuming face-to-face classes.