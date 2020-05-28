Seniors at Ninety High School have their graduation ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. today in the high school’s gymnasium, but the town wanted to celebrate them before diplomas were issued.
Cars and golf carts decorated with maroon and gold-colored balloons, posters and ribbons rode around the Town of Ninety Six to commemorate the high school’s class of 2020 Wednesday evening.
Traditionally, the senior parade would have been during the academic year but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening. Every year, seniors dress up in their caps and gowns and parade through the hallways of Ninety Six Primary, Elementary and Middle schools. The drum line typically leads the parade.
“It’s a special thing to see because a lot of our seniors started at the primary school and they have attended all three of those schools,” said Darin Rice, principal at Ninety Six High School. “It’s kind of a way to commemorate their 12 years of school, and also show those elementary and middle school kids that there is a little bit of light at the end of that tunnel.”
Rice said the parade also gives seniors a chance to go down memory lane and see their teachers who taught them in the past. He noted how some teachers have been around for a long time, so the parade gives them a way to see their students as well.
“There’s usually some tears and some hugs and stuff like that,” he said. “Since we couldn’t do that this year, we wanted to figure out some way to celebrate our seniors and give the town a chance to celebrate and recognize them as well.”
When some of the seniors approached Rice about a possible parade through the town, he jumped at the idea, but only if it could be done the right way. He wanted to assure that everyone would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, and the Ninety Six Police Department’s guidelines. Cars and golf carts were permissible, but the police did not want people riding in four-wheeler ATVs.
“We just wanted to be able to do something special for them,” Rice said.
Cars met in the old Ninety Six High School parking lot. Vehicles drove past Ninety Six Primary School, turned onto 246 South, went back down to Johnston Road and then came back by Ninety Six Elementary School. They essentially began and ended at the old high school, Rice explained.
Rice said it’s been a tough second half of the school year with the whole COVID-19 guidelines and shutting down of school.
“I know I’ve worked probably as hard, or harder, and I know my teachers have as well,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can do for our students even though we have to do social distancing and eLearning,” he said.
This is Rice’s third year as principal, and every year, it becomes more and more difficult to see his kids go because he’s known most of them since he started. While it’s hard to see them leave, he is glad they are graduating because they’re taking that next step, going off to do bigger and better things. He does want them to remember where they came from, which is why Rice and his faculty have tried to do as many special things for the graduates as they possibly can.