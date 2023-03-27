By all accounts, the Grill 246 American Diner has been a smashing success.
“It was delicious,” said Cynthia Eichenlaug, who had the mushroom and Swiss smash burger during her first visit to the restaurant. “The beef is delicious. It has that chargrilled flavor because it’s cooked like a steak.”
The restaurant, which is beside a One Stop convenience store along Highway 246 between Coronaca and Ninety Six, serves specialty burgers crafted with a touch of artistry, plenty of skill and a lot of love.
Grill 246 owners Michael Coleman and Daniel Jackson, who have been friends for more than 20 years, bought the former Chinese restaurant building and then decided to go into the burger business.
But not just any burger business. The smash burger business.
The owners use only locally sourced, grass-fed Black Angus beef from JCQ Farms in Saluda. It all starts with the fresh meat, which is delivered up to twice a week and is formed into balls and refrigerated before all the smashing begins.
“This is great food,” said Quin Lomax, who stopped in to grab a burger. “It all comes straight from the farm. These are a little bit different because the meat is fresher. I like to find small places like this. It’s different from the chains.”
Smash burgers are not thick and are generally not symmetrical. Don’t worry. That’s the way they are supposed to be.
“Historically speaking, it’s the original way to make a burger,” Coleman said. “Smash burgers kind of got left behind. They’ve come back into popularity these days because what they do to the meat is different than boiling, frying, grilling or griddling a burger.”
It starts with well-marbled beef that is ground, formed into 4-ounce balls and then pressed (or smashed) on a flattop “sticky grill.” The meat is cooked at a high temperature.
“When you take a ball of cool meat, where the fat has been congealed and it’s not rendering in any way, and smash it out with whatever it takes to get that nice, thin smash, it mashes out all the proteins and fats together and will caramelize them at such a high temperature that it immediately releases a lot of sugars,” Coleman said.
The process is called a Maillard reaction.
“All that fat, when it renders, just boils up into the burger,” Coleman said. “All those juices that are still inside, or are boiling up, are locked in place; so, you create a crust on the top and bottom. It’s crispy, juicy and delicious. It creates something that’s like no other burger you’ve had.”
Grill 246’s menu has six specialty burgers. The restaurant offers hot dogs and a garden salad, too, but the limited menu is intentional.
“A jack of all trades is truly a master of none,” Coleman said. “It’s about making burgers the best that we can. We focus on one style of burger and perfect it. What’s special is that it’s made by people who love burgers, using ingredients that are the highest-quality product. I know burgers, and I’ve trained anybody who works my grill to put out a burger I would be proud of.”
The homemade chili and coleslaw are Jackson’s recipes, ones he developed while running a food stand.
Coleman and Jackson worked together at The Mill House in Greenwood before starting Bikes and Boards — a bicycle and skateboard shop in Greenwood — in 2019. The COVID pandemic put a strain on their business, so they began looking for another business opportunity. That opportunity was Grill 246.
“A lot of people aren’t making their food at home anymore,” Coleman said. “They are going out to eat, and the food that’s available when you go out to eat isn’t as good as what you used to make at home. It made sense to put people together with good burgers.”
Will Metts, owner of Fenway’s FARMacy, recommended that Coleman and Jackson use JCQ Farms beef.
“It brings a lot of quality to the table,” Metts said. “The beef is pasture raised and grass fed, so it’s very high quality. That flavor and taste comes through in the burgers.”
Fenway’s FARMacy, a local food hub that focuses on organic produce and products, now houses and sells its goods inside Grill 246. Coleman said he will work with Metts to bring locally sourced produce to the restaurant for use in crafting the burgers, once the produce is in season.
Grill 246, at 1628 Highway 246 S., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. The diner is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.