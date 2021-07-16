In a sign of the times, Lander University is seeking to install new signage in multiple places across its campus in the City of Greenwood. But before new modern signage can be installed, the university needs the city’s zoning ordinance to be updated to allow for its plans.
“We’re basically looking to increase the size of the sign by 2 feet tall,” Eddie Shaw, Lander’s director of special events, told the Joint City/County Planning Commission in June.
The sign in question is located on Montague Avenue at the entrance of the Jeff May Sports Complex and is part of a larger plan to standardize campus signage, Assistant Vice President of University Relations Megan Price said in an email.
“As you can imagine, standardized signage is important for an institution’s brand and identity, similar to an official logo, official colors, etc.,” Price said. “Currently, we have many different styles of signage at Lander, and our signs don’t allow for instant, dynamic communication.”
Price said the signage plan is part of Lander president Richard Cosentino’s initiative to improve and standardize signage on campus. She said Cosentino reviewed the plan with the institution’s board in March in addition to other campus enhancements and renovation projects taking place this summer and fall.
The institution made two applications for zoning changes. One was to amend the zoning ordinance governing copy boards for educational uses and the other was to change regulations on electronic signs. In addition to changing the Jeff May Complex sign, the university wants to also place a sign at 511 Willson St. in front of the institution’s human resources building and another at Finis Horne Arena.
Price said Lander plans to place similar signage at Cambridge Hall, Legion Hall Nursing Sim Lab and the Lander Police Department.
The new decorative brick pattern signs will feature a 16-foot-by-8-foot digital sign with precast stone and backlit lettering illuminating the institution’s name.
These new signs will be a departure from the Jeff May Complex’s sign which features the name of the complex, the school’s name, four sponsorships and one-dimensional bulb display panels that communicate similar to Hasbro’s Lite-Brite.
“The panels have shown some wear and tear over the years, and the technology is becoming outdated,” Price said. “As the sign continues to age, replacement parts will be harder to come by.”
While the new signs will only have Lander’s name, Price said the other elements of the May Complex will be incorporated into the new signs.
“We expect to offer sponsorship opportunities with all of our new digital signage,” Price said. “Digital sponsorships would allow for larger, high-impact graphics.”
The name of the complex is not going anywhere either.
“For consistency, the name of the facility will be displayed digitally, similar to how we plan to do at other Lander-owned facilities throughout the city,” Price said.
The new signage will allow the university to share important news and information which could include emergency alerts as well as community and visitor information. The new signs centralized software will allow the institution to individualize messages for each sign or broadcast the same message across all signs at once, Price said.
The planning commission recommended approval of both of Lander’s requests. Greenwood City Council will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the requests.