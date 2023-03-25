There is a skylight that serves as a partial glass ceiling in the administration building at Piedmont Tech. Hope Rivers sees it every time she walks to her office.
Rivers knows something about shattering glass ceilings. A first-generation college student, she became Piedmont Tech’s first woman president in 2021.
“It’s about continuing to break through those glass ceilings and having a seat at the table,” Rivers said about women in the workplace.
Women’s History Month is a time to acknowledge the contributions women have made to American history and honor the trailblazers who plowed through barriers. It’s also a time for reflection.
“I think it’s important to remind ourselves — and remind the next generation of women — about the struggle that was made in order for them to have the seats at the table that they have now,” Rivers said. “As I think about my daughter and her friends, if we don’t take them back in history, then she won’t recognize that many of the things that she’s doing now that she just feels like are normal and natural are things that women had to fight in order to be a part of.”
As part of Women’s History Month, the Index-Journal joined women business leaders at the table and explored a variety of topics with them. We asked what the month means to them, who inspired them, what challenges they’ve faced and what obstacles they’ve overcome.
“The sky’s the limit,” said Fay Sprouse, superintendent of Ware Shoals School District 51. “Gender doesn’t determine your success. It’s determination. It’s commitment. It’s a belief in what you’re doing and love for what you do. You get all of those factors together and you surround yourself with people who want the same.”
In addition to Rivers and Sprouse, we spoke with Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, the primary destination marketing organization for Greenwood County and the City of Greenwood; and Laurie Cordell, executive director of the Burton Center, which provides services to people with disabilities and special needs.
Join us at their table and hear their stories.
Why is Women’s History Month important?McWhorter said the month gives people the opportunity to appreciate the role women play in personal and professional lives.
“I would hope that the main reflection would focus on the significance women have as leaders and doers in many aspects of our society, whether it be church, board service, organizational leadership, etc.,” she said.
Sprouse said women were “a little late in coming about equal rights,” but, in spite of that, have left their fingerprints on society.
“Women have made impacts in many fields and have made things happen throughout history,” said Sprouse, who is among the 29% of women who lead school districts across the nation. “I just hope that our students will learn about the significant contributions that women have made and appreciate them, and also aspire to be like that — to rise up and make contributions that help make our world a better place.”
What gains have women made
in the past two decades?McWhorter said the number of women business leaders has “increased significantly” in the past 20 years, and that it has been exciting to watch.
“As we continue to bring awareness to the importance of women in the future, my hope is that the value women bring to the table will be recognized and acknowledged even more in the years to come,” she said.
If you go back 20 or 30 years, you wouldn’t see nearly as many women in roles such as college presidents or top-level administrators, Rivers said.
“I think, at that point, middle-level management is likely where more women were,” she said. “But, I think over the past 20 years, you see more and more women being able to be the CEO of companies and leading big organizations.”
Rivers credits some of the gains to society recognizing the skillsets women have and how they are successful in using them in the workplace.
“Oftentimes, women are the ones who bring that empathy and understand work/life balance and can connect to other women and men in the workplace,” she said. “I think, for me, as a first-generation college student, I bring that background with me, meaning I understand how it feels to come on a big college campus and not be familiar with what higher education is. So, I think, as an individual, I look at my students and I recognize that they all have different backgrounds.”
Rivers met recently with a group of nursing students who told her that, after listening to her speak, they realized she is much like them, and that gives them hope and inspiration.
“It’s the fire that I need to keep me going,” she said. “That is exactly what I need to be reminded of — that they need to see people like me.”
Sprouse said it’s not uncommon these days to see women as CEOs or in other top leadership positions. That’s a big change from just a couple of decades ago.
“But there are still barriers,” she said. “A lot of times, women have had to maybe work twice as hard as men to achieve those roles. So, it’s being able to have the resiliency, the drive and the belief to pursue those goals. I think there have been a lot of gains made in that arena.”
McWhorter said we’re seeing more women serving in politics at the local, state and national levels, too.
“Most importantly, women have become trailblazers in other sectors of leadership simply by stepping up and taking a chance,” she said. “It’s inspiring and impactful to see the differences women have made to allow women like me to make a difference in the areas that I have served.”
What challenges have you faced in your career?Women have had to work to “fit in the spaces dominated by men,” Rivers said. It can sometimes be challenging to maneuver in those spaces.
“It’s going to play golf to decide a few things,” she said of how some men do business. “It might be going to the bar to do a few things and, you know, chat with each other in that way. But as a female, there are spaces that we typically are not in that men can kind of gather in, and it would be very, very casual.”
So, Rivers often conducts business during lunch meetings or while talking with colleagues about shared family experiences.
What women
have inspired you?Those we spoke with were quick to identify strong women who had the most impact on their lives. For McWhorter and Rivers, it was their mothers.
“From a very young age, she faced a great deal of adversity,” McWhorter said of her mother. “Her tenacity and determination to get things done and become a better person for it, all with a positive attitude, continues to inspire me daily.”
Rivers’ appreciation for her mother came from seeing her work a hard shift at the textile mill and then still be able to put three meals a day on the kitchen table.
“She just really laid everything out to us and she made it look easy,” Rivers said. “It could not have been easy, but she made it all look easy. So, I certainly have a healthy respect for her.”
For Sprouse and Cordell, teachers left some of the biggest impressions on their lives. Sprouse said a minister’s wife helped her realize her potential by letting her teach Sunday School.
“She instilled in me that desire to study to learn and then to impart what I’ve learned to others,” Sprouse said. “Even before that, my first grade teacher was someone who made me fall in love with school. And, as a child, that’s what you want. You want children to fall in love with school and to want to do their best for their teacher and for themselves.”
For Cordell, it was her eighth grade teacher.
“I don’t think she has any idea that she had any kind of impact on me, but I think that she just kind of believed in me and felt like, ‘Hey, this girl can do something,’” Cordell said. “I was your average student, and I was OK with that. My teacher was like, ‘Just stick with it and keep pushing hard.’ And I guess that’s just kind of what I’ve done over the years.”
What stereotypes do people have about women?Even today, women in the workplace “may not be viewed (to be) as strong as men,” McWhorter said, but “that’s actually just the opposite.”
“Women lead differently, and sometimes that takes getting used to, but I’ve seen this shift become successful in recent years,” she said. “Stereotyping is dangerous because it hinders our ability to focus on the strengths and attributes of individuals. We were all created differently, and it’s important to acknowledge each other for our talents so we can complement one another to get things accomplished.”
Rivers said people sometimes tell women they “can’t have it all.” She doesn’t agree.
“I think you can have it all, but you might not be able to have it at the same time,” she said. “So, it comes in timing and how you might play things out as a woman, making sure that the family is taken care of and work is taken care of.”
Cordell said stereotyping is real but that it doesn’t faze her.
“I didn’t really acknowledge it, to be honest with you,” she said. “I mean, I knew that it was there some. But it really wasn’t worth creating an issue over because I knew that I was going to continue to be me and do what I felt was right.”
Sprouse has found herself leading meetings as the only woman with a seat at the table. She reminds herself why she’s there.
“You have the confidence that what you have to offer is just as important as what they have to offer,” she said. “You have to have confidence that what you’re saying is important.”
For Cordell, who says she’s not a feminist and dislikes the term, that means never backing down and always pushing forward.
“That’s what women have done over the years,” she said. “They moved forward and they didn’t allow negative thoughts or negative talk or anything like that to get in their way. And I’m not going to allow that to happen, either. I’m going to stay positive about it. Stay true to who you are and just continue to move forward and don’t let the barriers stand in our way.”
Is it important to look at history through a woman’s lens?Ware Shoals students taking social studies classes are learning about women’s history this month, and that’s a good thing, Sprouse said.
“It gives us a better understanding of each other,” she said. “It gives us a way to better relate and not to have those stereotypes that we might have. We can rise above those stereotypes and make sure that we don’t throw up barriers and that we recognize people for who they are for what they can offer.”
McWhorter said it’s “important in knowing where we’re going to see where we’ve been.”
“In other words, while we will always face adversity on some levels, it’s important and significant to our success to never forget how women before us have handled similar and bigger challenges,” she said.