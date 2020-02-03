Jaime Jarrett’s fourth-graders at Hodges Elementary wanted to assure that good quality books would be available to their community 24 hours a day.
Jarrett, a fourth-grade social studies and language arts teacher, created a reading lesson that challenged her two classes to think about how they could accomplish making books regularly accessible to their community.
The students brainstormed ideas, but ultimately the idea they used came from their teacher.
Jarrett and her daughter had made a Little Free Library to improve literacy in their community in Rock Creek, and the idea of a Little Free Library for their community enticed Jarrett’s fourth-grade classes. A Little Free Library in Hodges became a reality almost a year later.
Jarrett and her fourth-graders think it is important to promote literacy for students. When students have an option to give and take books that they themselves or other students may be interested in, then they are more likely to read it, Jarret said.
Arizona Ballew, one of Jarrett’s fourth-graders, thought the little library was “the best idea ever!”
“We can (now) have a safe place for books,” Ballew said.
Olivia Makins, another one of Jarrett’s fourth-grade students, thought the Little Free Library was important because a lot of kids at home don’t have the access to books 24 hours a day. She also sometimes reads before she goes to bed, and she would like to check out and read books that she has not read yet.
“Our overall goal: to get students and the community excited about reading, which in turn is going to improve the community as a whole,” Jarret said.