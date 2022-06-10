It would be bad form to suggest you head out of town this weekend. After all, it’s one of Greenwood’s biggest as the 55th annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers is in full gear, offering plenty to do.
That includes taking in “Cinderella” at Greenwood Community Theatre. Full disclosure here: I serve on the GCT board and have frequent flyer miles on the stage, although not nearly as many as some of my fellow thespians.
All that said, however, if like many of us you just haven’t yet had a chance or the bank account to see “Hamilton” on Broadway, you owe it to yourself to head an hour or so up the road to the Peace Center between now and next Sunday.
You’ll likely save some money, as opposed to a trip to Broadway. Enough to enjoy a dinner beforehand, too. Don’t take the lower-priced tickets as a sign that this production of “Hamilton” isn’t as good as the original.
Now if history just wasn’t your thing in school and, quite frankly, much of it nearly bored you to sleep, “Hamilton” will definitely change your view, at least with respect to a new perspective on the man who became treasury secretary under President Washington and — hope you didn’t sleep through this much history class, otherwise it’s a spoiler alert — who was subsequently shot and killed by Aaron Burr in a duel.
No sir, this production is as fast paced and high energy as it gets. While my musical tastes are varied, there’s not a lot of rap or hip-hop in my collection at home. Still, I have the utmost admiration and respect for people who can perform either style.
Let me tell you, it’s difficult enough at times learning lines for a live production, especially if they include long monologues, but this cast was incredible. Not only were they speaking and singing rhythmically and rapidly, they did so while incorporating some terrific dance moves in perfect synchronization. All for a solid hour and a half before intermission and for the next hour of the second half.
You don’t have to be a U.S. history fan, a fan of Alexander Hamilton, King George, Aaron Burr, George Washington or Thomas Jefferson to thoroughly enjoy this energetic and amazing chapter in our country’s history. With a twist. Definitely with a twist.
Kudos to Edred Utomi as Hamilton, Zoe Jensen as Eliza Hamilton, Josh Tower as Aaron Burr, Stephanie Umoh as Angelica Schuyler, John Devereaux as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Peter Matthew Smith as King George and a host of others who, along with a fantastic orchestra, put on a fantastic show on a fantastic set.
Did I mention Wednesday night’s performance was fantastic?
The fully packed Peace Center audience agreed as the performance was punctuated with applause, cheers and laughter, ending with a well-deserved standing ovation.
But if you want to go, better hurry and check ticket availability. You don’t wanna miss your shot to see “Hamilton.”