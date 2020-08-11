Pam Wagner and the Rev. James Davis have driven buses in Greenwood County School District 51 for a combined 30 years. The 2020-21 school year will be unlike any other year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be a lot different this year,” Wagner said. “I don’t know what to expect.”
The state Department of Education is requiring everyone to wear a face covering while on buses and limiting passenger capacity to 67%.
District 51 will open under a hybrid model that divides children into A and B groups. Wagner said running the buses on the hybrid model could be challenging because multiple families on her route have anywhere from three to four children in a group who live in one house. She knows siblings will want to be together on the bus, which will make it tougher to socially distance them, especially younger children.
Wagner said this year will be weird for young children because they will want to hug and talk to her when they get on the bus, but they can’t. She also said that forcing them to wear masks will be a “daily fight.”
“They’re not going to do it, and I know they’re not,” she said. “I’ve got a couple that I’ll probably tell a thousand times to put it back on and they’ll have it everywhere but on their mouth.”
Even with new guidelines and uncertainty, Wagner can’t wait to see her children. When Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools in March, she only got to see them for a week when she delivered meals. She didn’t deliver meals long because of breathing problems that stemmed from an illness she had in January.
With the district being smaller in scope compared to a Greenwood County School District 50, Wagner said they are family-oriented and a lot of children she currently drives are children of children that used to ride her bus. When she couldn’t drive in January, someone filled in for her for six weeks. On the opposite end of the spectrum, being smaller means fewer drivers. She acknowledged that the district needs more bus drivers badly, especially with all the new regulations and limited capacity.
“There’s no way to double up on routes with the limited capacity, alternating seats and all this,” she said.
Davis, who Wagner trained, knows nothing is 100% foolproof even with appropriate measures in place. His primary concern right now is being able to provide service safely and cautiously. He acknowledged that the provided face masks, shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment offer ample protection. He doesn’t know if all the equipment and sanitizing will work all the time because people are going to get on the bus, walk past the drivers and they won’t know whether that individual is positive for COVID-19.
“There are certain unknowns that we have no control over,” he said. “The best that we can do is be safe and follow COVID-19 guidelines as stringently as we possibly can.”
Having served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1989, Davis sees being a bus driver during the COVID-19 pandemic as a “reasonable risk.” He referred to how doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and soldiers are doing their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they are willing to make sacrifices for the betterment of others.
“I understand the risk that is involved,” he said. “I believe there’s a certain risk in your life that you take that are reasonable and necessary risks. We are a front line service.”
Like Wagner, Davis is looking forward to seeing his students again and helping them toward their goal of graduating.
“If you ride bus eight, be good, be great and you’ll graduate,” he said. “My whole mission is to be a small part of helping them reach their end goal at this stage in their lives, which is to graduate from high school.”
Pearl Gaskin, Greenwood County School District 50’s director of transportation, said her drivers feel good because the district is taking precautions to ensure all students and staff are protected and safe.
The only challenge Gaskin foresees is students adhering to the new policy of wearing face coverings while on the bus. To make sure students are wearing face coverings, the district has hired monitors who will be assigned to special needs and some regular route buses.
“They will assist with managing student behavior, including reminding them of the importance of wearing face coverings,” she said. “Face coverings will be critical for the safety of all students, drivers and monitors on the bus.”
Bus drivers have also received extensive training concerning the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state Department of Education’s guidelines for seating capacity and sanitizing buses, Gaskin added.
“Drivers are ready to return and assist with transporting students to school to ensure they receive a good education,” she said. “We look forward to seeing our students again. We hope all students and staff remain safe and healthy during the school year.”