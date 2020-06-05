Superintendent Steve Glenn began the 2019-20 school year by going to each school in Greenwood County School District 50 and introducing himself to all the teachers. He wanted to know what they needed and how he and the district could help in any way.
Glenn veered from the past and did not organize a gathering of the district’s schools like former Superintendent Darrell Johnson traditionally did at the beginning of the year. The decision to visit each school came about because he thought it would be more personable.
“I don’t have all the answers and I don’t pretend to have all the answers,” he said. “That’s the reason I ask questions and like to talk to different people from different backgrounds and areas of expertise because they have different ways of looking at a problem.”
Glenn personally meeting each school’s faculty signaled a change, and he would continue to implement new ideas, strategies and goals for the district throughout the year.
One goal in particular that Glenn focused on, even back to when he interviewed for the superintendent position, was that he wanted the district to be a top 20 district in South Carolina.
“I know that may be a lofty goal but at the same time we got to shoot for something,” he said. “I believe with all my heart that we can do it, I really do.”
Board member Clay Sprouse said while the district’s top 20 ranking might not be reflected on paper, he is confident the changes Glenn has already implemented will reflect this ranking in the near future.
“There is no doubt in my mind that we chose the right person a year ago to lead our district,” he added. “We will succeed and he and the D50 team deserves a lot of the credit.”
When Glenn began back in July, he had to replace and hire several key employees, including three administrators in the district office.
“You had people moving and shaking,” he said.
Throughout the year, the district hired five teachers to improve teacher-student ratios, which is a continued focus for Glenn.
“The five people we put in place took those numbers down from 30 in a classroom to a manageable size,” he said. “I’m real proud of that.”
Middle schools in the district have larger class sizes compared to other grade levels, so Glenn and the district have added two new teachers per school for the 2020-21 academic year with the hope of alleviating crowded classes.
“This will give those teachers and students an opportunity that they hadn’t had before,” he said.
Glenn gave the public an opportunity it had not had before when he invited residents to come and vocalize their concerns in the form of a public forum.
“They’re not always coming as your friend, but at the same time, it’s only fair that you allow people to have a voice,” he said.
One thing people voiced their concerns about, and ultimately ended with a compromise, was the adoption of a modified calendar that would shorten summer break and implement two-week remediation breaks every nine weeks. Surveys went out, emails were sent and people voiced their thoughts at board meetings. The public affected the final decision because, while the modified calendar was adopted, it will not be incorporated until after the 2020-21 school year, which will run on a traditional calendar.
Safety was a concern addressed during the year as well, especially with the hiring of Natalie Talbert, the district’s safety officer. Schools received safety improvements, for instance, Greenwood High School was closed off, a ramp was built at Hodges Elementary and a wall now sits in front of Pinecrest Elementary. Glenn said Gaggle, an online student monitoring system, helped stop a student from harming themselves or other students this past year. Law enforcement and school administrators intervened and got to the child before anything happened.
“One is worth it,” he said. “I’m glad that we have that in place.”
Glenn called the COVID-19 pandemic a “game-changer” because it unexpectedly forced schools across the state to close and transition to eLearning. The Friday before schools closed, he remembers meeting with the district’s lawyers in Columbia, and on the way back he had a teleconference meeting with state superintendents and nobody mentioned a word. He got the call on Sunday that schools had to close.
“I’m so proud of our staff and their ability to adapt,” he said.
He conceded the district isn’t where it wants to be in terms of eLearning, but it is working on it for the future. One step towards better eLearning came last week when the district got accepted in the third SCETV cohort.
“That’s going to have some professional development for our teachers so that if this happens again, then we’ll be better prepared in terms of how to instruct via eLearning,” he said.
Glenn prefers face-to-face, but he understands that some students do learn better remotely, so he wants to improve eLearning so the district can still give those students the instruction they need.
“At the end of the day, we have to educate them, and that’s our job,” he said. “That’s what we want to do so we’re trying to find the best solutions for that. It doesn’t have to be my idea, and I’m OK if it’s not my idea, as long as it’s the best idea and situation for our students.”
Sprouse hopes parents understand it will take time for Glenn, the district and the board to turn around what has been a struggling district. While only one year into the process, he believes that they are off to a really good start.