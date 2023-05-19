Quiet leadership.
That's the phrase coworkers use to describe Greenwood Mills employee Larry Jones, who is celebrating 60 years of working for the family-owned textile business in Greenwood.
"When you have 60 years of knowledge, you have a Ph.D. in your job," Harris Plant manager Matt Shannon said. "You are just an expert. There aren't many people in the world who have the knowledge this man has."
Jones, 77, leads by example instead of by words. He's an unassuming man whose dedication speaks volumes to younger workers, such as the one he's currently training.
"I hope that young man will be a third of what Mr. Jones is," said shift manager Claude Cartledge, who has worked with Jones for 49 years. "Larry has such a unique personality. He treats the younger one like he's his son."
Jones joined Greenwood Mills on May 21, 1963. He started in the card room at 17 years old and is currently an overhauler on the combers, which comb and clean cotton.
"Greenwood Mills was the best place to work at that time," Jones said. "It still is. The people haven't changed too much. Everybody seems to get along with everybody. That's one reason I enjoy working because I come down here and work with people I know. You just get up every morning, and it's somewhere to go and something to do."
Cartledge said Jones isn't threatened by younger workers. In fact, Jones praises the younger generations.
"These young folks coming up are really smart," he said. "They catch on good."
Greenwood Mills President James "Jay" C. Self III said having someone such as Jones working at a family-owned business is important. Self joined mill employees and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan this past Friday in honoring Jones for his years of service.
"We take great pride in being a family business and having a family culture," said Self, who couldn't identify anyone else who has worked as long for the company as Jones. "You're going to spend more time here with your work family than you will with your own family. We're here to celebrate as Larry's work family."
Duncan, whose father worked in the textile industry, praised Jones and the company.
"The fact that Greenwood Mills has been able to weather this storm in the textile industry for 60 years, and you've been a part of that and have seen all the changes, is quite a story by itself," Duncan said. "To work for one family-owned company for 60 years says a lot about this company, but it also says a lot about you.
"I've never heard of anyone work in one place for 60 years. Hopefully, you've got a few more years in you here, as long as you want to work."
Shannon said Jones has a desire to pass on his knowledge.
"Because of that family relationship that we have, Larry wants us to succeed into the future," Shannon said. "He's very generous about passing on those 60 years of knowledge. They broke the mold when they made Larry. They are not cut from that cloth anymore."
Jones has seen lots of people come and go during his time and admits he can't keep up with all the names. He has kept up with the technology, though. Cartledge said if a comber breaks down, and parts aren't available, Jones repurposes, improvises.
"He makes it work," Cartelege said. "He takes one part and makes another part. Most people think when something is down that it can't be fixed. He fixes it."
Jones' father worked in the textile industry for many years before retiring. Jones said his father got him the job at Greenwood Mills. As for Jones' own thoughts about retiring?
"I take it year by year," Jones said.
That makes sense to Shannon.
"When you work with people that long, you don't want to leave," he said.
Jones' leadership in the workplace is infectious.
"Larry leads by example, whether he knows it or not," Shannon said. "He's out there setting an example for the young ones coming up through the ranks. Quiet leadership is what he's all about.
"If we have a difficult day, Larry just jumps in and does it. He doesn't complain. He doesn't gripe. He just gets the job done. He's there to help anybody else who needs help."