Plenty of work goes into creating a business, such as numbers, resources, planning and determination.
As important as anything else, however, is passion.
“Passion is sometimes overlooked,” said John Carman, a business consultant with SCORE, a program offered through the Small Business Administration. “You can talk about man-hours, but if you’re not passionate about it, it’s not going to last.”
David Trent with Countybank and Benny Smith with the Small Business Development Center highlighted the importance of small business owners.
“It’s kind of a cliche, small businesses being the backbone of America, but it is real,” said Trent, Vice President SBA Business Development Officer at Countybank.
Small business is defined as fewer than 50 employees, and in Greenwood you rarely see anything else, he said.
Small businesses create up to 80% of new jobs, Smith said. Large industries, such as BMW and Michelin, can create up to seven jobs in small businesses for each job they create, he said.
Industry can help a person make a living in South Carolina, but small businesses make that living worthwhile, Smith said. “Everybody saw that in spades when we had the COVID-19 lockdown. We really missed going to local small businesses.”
Getting startedIt is hard to start a business from the ground up, Trent said. It requires blood, sweat and tears to launch something, he said. Often, consultants will say “you have a great idea, see if you can start in on a part-time capacity; keep your current job, then transition into business full time,” Trent said.
For a new business, the failure rate is much higher than the success rate. It’s easier to transition into a business that has been successful. Franchises are successful often because they have a model that works, there is a step-by-step guide.
“I always tell buyers, break things down to top 10 categories,” Trent said. He said it’s vital to know about accounting, who does financial reports, know legal issues, such as if licenses are needed. Ask about the customer base, whether there are competitors, who they are, what equipment is needed to operate a business? Buyers need to know if they will be able to work well with staff.
One thing is understanding marketing, he said. Does a company market itself well? Do websites need updating? Do your homework, have a nest egg to help and have a business plan, Trent said.
“I try to make sure they’re asking a lot of those questions,” Trent said.
When working with SCORE, volunteers meet with a client, Carman said. They determine what help is needed. Follow-up sessions get into more detail.
“Most of the first sessions I’ve had, the first 20 minutes is listening to the client,” he said. The aim of the confidential sessions is to learn what goals and ambitions are, what they have done and where they are falling short, or what they want to do, Carman said.
Be intentional about strategic growth, Smith said. Ask “Why am I doing this?” For people starting, begin with an end in mind.
The goal is to be sure that entrepreneurs are making changes. That’s OK. It’s part and parcel of the process, he said.
Smith was a banking officer in Greenwood before moving to SBDC. As a former banker, he said the time to come to the bank is not when your back is against the wall. Do it on the front end and be sure to have everything needed to execute the plan.
When looking to grow, the same concern is there, he said. Capital is needed to fund growth on the front end.
“You can grow yourself into a position of insolvency and really shoot yourself in the foot,” Smith said.
“It takes time, there are things you won’t know. If someone is getting into a small business for first time, it can be overpowering how much is coming at you at one time,” he said.
It is vital to understand business, the market and have adequate funding, Smith said. Once early formation issues are settled, the SBDC works with clients on the management process to assess the situation, confirm strengths and weaknesses and determine what a person needs to clean up.
A business plan is essential, they said.
“A business plan is critically important to many forms of financial need to getting a loan for a business,” Carman said. It helps the owner to focus on what they’re trying to do — look at funding, marketing, clients and expenses, what expectations employees will have and what are employers’ responsibility to employees.
Most buyers aren’t going to walk into the door with a 100-page business plan or hire a corporate attorney or accountant. “We have to get them to the right place to be successful,” Trent said.
From a bank’s standpoint, a startup is the riskiest business to work with. There’s no proven financial or track record. With most startups, a bank will want to refer the person to SCORE or small business development center to make sure they have done their homework.
A lot of time people think they are writing a business plan for the banker, but that plan is really for them, Trent said. It can evolve and change, but it gives a foundation to start from. It shows “here is how we’re going to be successful.”
“People miss kind of touching it. You need to touch it frequently to learn where you are, where you want to go,” he said.
Success and failureA small business is successful because it sticks to what owners know, Trent said. They may focus on not being a jack of all trades but being successful at certain things; they don’t overextend themselves.
“We can’t all be Walmart,” he said. “Small business are going to be successful when they take care of clients and employees. Everything else will fall into line.”
Failure has several reasons, such as not watching the bottom line, not being in command over financial numbers and not watching where the business is going, Trent said. Other reasons include no forward thinking, not thinking of things that might come up.
“You always have to be constantly evolving and improving,” he said, referring to businesses that didn’t survive COVID-19. “You always have to be ready for challenges that could come. You can’t be complacent. You always have to keep your foot on the pedal.”
In his work with clients, Smith tells people “If you take this on, a full-time occupation, it likely will be the most difficult professional endeavor you’ll ever get into, but it will be the most rewarding endeavor you’ll ever get into.”