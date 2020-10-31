Presidential candidates this cycle spent at least $3.5 billion — yes, billion — to sway voters on who should be elected commander-in-chief during a record-setting cycle.
The Center for Responsive Politics estimates 2020 election spending will hit $15 billion, which is twice the previous record.
And the most expensive U.S. Senate race this cycle is in South Carolina.
As of Oct. 14, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison had raised more than $108 million and spent more than $105 million in his quest to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. He had $3.5 million on hand. Meanwhile, Graham has raised $72 million and spent $63 million, with $13.1 million left on hand.
Harrison’s haul is the largest ever among any U.S. Senate candidate, while Graham raised the most of any Republican this cycle.
Harrison also set a record for the most raised in a quarter with $57 million in contributions. When that sum was announced, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan put that into perspective on social media while asking Republicans to step up in this election, writing: “To put that in comparison, if you take the total amount that we’ve raised for all our campaigns during my 10 years in Congress, that total is less than 10% of what he’s raised in the last three months alone.”
Duncan, a Laurens Republican, has raised close to $1.4 million this cycle and spent nearly $1.2 million to keep his 3rd District seat.
His Democratic opponent, Hosea Cleveland, raised just $23,523.57 and has $1,248.97. Most of the ads supporting his candidacy have been paid for by other groups, such as the state Democratic Party.
Senate District 10In the race for state Senate District 10, Sen. Floyd Nicholson received $98,613.95 in this cycle. Of that amount, $56,674.75 was reported during the October pre-election filing.
While Nicholson has received $1,000 donations from businesses and political action committees, he has received many contributions of less than $100. He has small contributions from as far away as California sending in donations of just a few bucks per contribution.
Nicholson has just short of $28,000 on hand.
GOP challenger Billy Garrett has received $120,210 in total contributions, which includes a $50,000 loan. October’s pre-election filing shows Garrett received $30,264 in contributions for that period.
He was able to haul in several contributions of $1,000 from Greenwood and Abbeville County businesses and residents. He was also the beneficiary of a $10,000 check from the SC Senate Republican Caucus.
Garrett’s campaign has $32,820.45 on hand.
Greenwood County SheriffIncumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly has pulled in $25,145 in total contributions this election, with $2,230 of that in the October pre-election period. Campaign filings show individual contributions from supporters since August — most were for $100 or more, with two donations of $500 each.
Kelly has spent $18,663 in this election, the filings said. The $2,781 of spending accounted for in the October filings was spent on T-shirts, mailers and stamps.
Kelly has $8,248.31 in contributions on hand.
His challenger, former sheriff Tony Davis, has brought in $24,695.89 in total contributions, with $16,260.39 of that coming in the October reporting period. He’s spent $24,567.36, leaving him with $128,53 in contributions on hand.
Davis’ contributions listed in his October pre-election filings were mostly from himself, totaling more than $15,000 he gave to his own campaign. His listed expenditures included local media advertisements, along with printing signs and campaign materials.
Of his total expenditures, he spent $18,988.40 in the October reporting period.
Greenwood
County Council District 4In the race for Greenwood County Council District 4, incumbent Councilman Chuck Moates received $7,425 in contributions for the election cycle, including this filing period.
Moates’ contributors tend to be retired couples who gave between $100 and $200 to his campaign.
Moates has $6,610.02 contributions on hand.
Petition candidate Kay Self has received $9,500 with $8,800 being raised in the last quarter. While Self had fewer contributors than Moates, she saw slightly more money per donation with contributors giving between $200 and $500.
Self has $5,816.34 in contributions on hand.
Other Lakelands racesSenate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, has raised $240,000 this cycle and has a war chest of nearly $175,000. Shirley A. Green-Fayson, a Lexington Democrat, has not indicated in her filings that she has raised or spent any money. They are vying for the state Senate District 25 seat, which represents portions of five counties: Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda.
In Senate District 4, which covers portions of Greenwood, Abbeville and Anderson counties, Republican incumbent Mike Gambrell has raised about $78,000 and spent $74,000. He has more than $55,000, in part because of carryover from his last reelection bid. Democratic challenger Jose D. Villa reported raising $152 and spending $76.51 but hasn’t filed a disclosure since June.
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, started with more than $18,000 in his campaign coffers and raised close to $30,000 this cycle, spending $20,592.90 to defend his District 13 seat, which covers part of Greenwood County. He had $27,708.97 as of Oct. 10. Democratic challenger Denise Waldrep raised close to $14,000 and has spent about $9,500, leaving her with $4,394.95 on hand.
State Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, had a nearly $22,000 war chest as of Oct. 10 and has spent $14,000 this cycle to defend her District 12 seat, which covers portions of Greenwood and McCormick Counties. Republican challenger James Pearman has raised close to $1,500 and spent less than $1,000. Green Party candidate Robert Bryant raised $225 and spent $224.80, leaving him with 20 cents on hand.
McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns, a Republican, has raised close to $50,000 and spent nearly $37,000. He has $12,883.70 in his coffers. Democratic challenger Wallace Middleton, who last filed a campaign disclosure in April, reported raising and spending $2,356.56.