A lil peace 'n' quiet, please Aug 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A lil peace ‘n’ quiet, please On a recent visit to Grace Street Park in Greenwood, Waterloo’s Randy Horshok discovered this heron as it seemed to enjoy a morning of peace and solitude. RANDY HORSHOK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news O'Charley's closes its doors in Greenwood Fatz thins the restaurant herd, closes all restaurants Two people die in separate wrecks in Laurens County District 51 board hires Crockett as next superintendent Greenwood Charter Academy sees fewer students than expected Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Class of 1959 gathers at Outback Two Laurens County nursing graduates receive pins Twelve Greenwood County nursing graduates receive pins