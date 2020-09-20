On the heels of celebrating our 100th anniversary in 2019, the Index-Journal, like practically all businesses around the globe, has experienced unprecedented changes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The domino effect of mandated shutdowns has impacted us all, and we are adapting to ensure we can continue to serve our community and meet the needs of our readers well into the next century.
As most of you probably know, back in the spring, we had to make the difficult decision to pause printing of the Monday and Saturday editions of the newspaper to help offset lost advertising revenue. While those editions have continued to be produced and delivered digitally, we’ve heard from many of you who miss receiving a hard copy of your community newspaper on a daily basis, and we are honored to hear how big a part the Index-Journal has in your daily routine. We appreciate how much you’ve missed us!
The current business environment is evolving, and we are evolving our publication model in response. You can once again enjoy a printed Monday edition of the Index-Journal on Oct. 5. And, beginning with the Saturday, Oct. 3 newspaper, readers will enjoy a new Index-Journal Weekender edition. Print and digital editions of the Weekender will be delivered early on Saturday mornings, complete with much of the same strong, community-minded, award winning local news and information you’re accustomed to reading in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the paper. Included in the Saturday print editions of the Weekender will be the sales inserts and coupon packages you’re accustomed to seeing on Sundays. Now, you’ll be able to get a jump start on planning your shopping trips for the week ahead.
Here are additional items you can enjoy in the Index-Journal Weekender:
Expanded food and health content with monthly insertions of Relish and Spry magazines.
Two days’ worth of comics.
Coverage of Friday night high school athletics.
College football previews.
A weekend markets page.
A full weekend TV guide grid.
Double the crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Expanded color classified ads.
A featured “Home of the Week” in an expanded real estate section.
On Sundays, you’re invited to “go digital” at indexjournal.com for the latest breaking news and obituaries.
For many of us, weekends can be hectic with chores to do around the house, kids’ sporting events or church outings — which, thankfully, are all getting going again after being halted by COVID. We know for some of you, not receiving the traditional Sunday newspaper will be a change, but one that we hope you’ll enjoy even more with the early arrival of the Weekender. There will be plenty of reading, all your favorite puzzles and advertisements, and you will have the entire weekend to read and enjoy the Weekender!
We won’t try to spin this. The truth is, even before COVID-19, times have been tough for local news organizations across the country. People’s lifestyles and routines are changing, as are readers’ habits and the ways in which the news is consumed. So, along with those changes, the business model that has supported this newspaper, and others like it since the 1800s, must also change.
But one thing we refuse to change is our commitment to providing our community with the same level of trustworthy, quality journalism you’ve come to know from the Index-Journal.