CALHOUN FALLS
Lily Mack gripped hard on her bent fishing rod and reeled as fast as she could, but her line broke and the big fish got away.
She handled the missed opportunity well, and, less than five minutes later, she had another catfish on her line. This time she landed it, giving her mom, Nikki, a big smile as volunteer Earl Wright snatched the fish from the water with a net and removed the hook.
Lily was among 100 youths, ages 5-15, who enjoyed a morning of fishing Saturday during the Kids Fishing Derby on Lake Russell in Calhoun Falls.
In groups identified by colored arm bands, kids took turns fishing in a netted area along the Calhoun Falls Bank Fishing Area off Highway 72.
Kids got the opportunity to fish two to three times in the netted area and could fish all day outside that area. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stocked the netted area with medium-sized catfish for Saturday’s event.
The Lake Russell Recreation and Tourism Coalition and the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) partnered with the SCDNR and the Army Corps of Engineers to host the 33rd derby.
“This is set up to give kids the opportunity to fish and experience the outdoors and just bring the family together,” park ranger Annette Dotson said.
The derby was free for those who registered, and participants received fishing rods donated by the PVA and other prizes. They also got free worms to use as bait and had a free lunch.
Wright, who is from Calhoun Falls, has volunteered with the derby for many years.
“I just love helping kids and seeing the enjoyment on their faces,” Wright said. “In fact, I’ve got a girl standing behind me who, when she was 3 years old, had never caught a fish in her life. Her dad said, ‘Go over there and see Mr. Earl.’ I threw it out there and set the hook and let her bring the fish in. That was a Kodak moment.”
Tanesha Sanders shared pictures and videos of her daughter, Michalea Lee, who is now 13, snagging her first fish 10 years ago.
“She was jumping back, but she was excited at the same time,” Sanders said. “She had a ball.”
Tron Leverette brought son T.J. to the derby after a friend called him and told him he should register. T.J. fishes fairly regularly and caught a nice-sized bass at Lake Hartwell, so the derby was more about the entire experience.
“I like being around all the people,” the 7-year-old said.
Teenagers Brayden Moore and Brayton Broome came from Abbeville to fish at the derby. Both said they enjoy fishing because it’s relaxing.
“You can get away from whininess — dogs and all that,” Broome said. “I normally go for the big cats at Lake Russell or Lake Secession. I just came out here to have fun.”