Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District superintendent, said the current plan is for students to go back to school Aug. 18 and for the 2020-21 academic year to be run on a traditional calendar. The only caveat to the plan is it is dependent upon Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders, which have not been announced.
“We don’t really have any updates other than speculation,” Glenn said. “We’re sitting in a holding pattern.”
Glenn did talk about the district’s confirmed plans, particularly for graduation. He said both Emerald and Greenwood high schools will have their graduations. Emerald’s will be at 9 a.m. May 28 at Frank Hill Football Stadium and Greenwood’s will be at 9 a.m. May 29 at J.W. Babb Football Stadium.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. for both ceremonies, and all attendees will have to go through metal detectors. Seating will be marked off in six-foot increments to monitor social distancing during the ceremonies.
Glenn announced that parents, students and residents can call all schools in the district Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon to make appointments to get anything they might need from inside of the school.
While giving his superintendent’s report, Glenn praised WCFiber for providing hotspots in the district’s attendance zones, and Publix for donating bags for students to put items in that they left at school.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, gave a financial update for this year and next year. So far, the district has expended $57,695,550 of its $75,330,000 budget. He said the district has also seen a little bit of savings because schools have not been open, but some of that money has gone toward graduation.
“For the most part, this year again still looks like a pretty good year for us as a district,” he said.
For the 2020-21 school year, Smith said he has no idea how it looks because it will be dependent on the state budget, which will be decided on in September. He recommended the board approve a continuing resolution so the district will begin next year operating on its 2019-20 budget.
“We thought this would be the best route for us,” he said.
The board adopted the continuing resolution, and the 2020-21 Student Rights and Responsibilities. Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration, described the recommendations as the “do’s and don’ts for students in the district.” The recommendations will also affect how school administration responds to particular behaviors.
Witt also announced there will be no fee for technology use during the 2020-21 school year.