Peace and quiet aren’t words often associated with Christmas Angel Tree.
But that was the case Tuesday morning as a quiet calm enveloped a cavernous room at Main Street United Methodist Church in Abbeville and a few volunteers milled about sedately, without a sign of frenzy.
It was like Christmas morning before the children wake up.
It’s a nice change, according to Lori Glace and Cherri Smith, who likened the atmosphere to ripples in the water. Just wait and the dam will burst, they agreed.
Controlled chaos will be the norm when schools let out and people finish their workday as students and adults descend upon the church to help make sure that Christmas will be happy for Abbeville County families.
Nearly 700 children will receive gifts from Angel Tree, Glace said. The project is sponsored by the church, however, she noted it is a community event. School, community groups, businesses and individuals support the effort.
“The only way it happens is so many people give,” she said. “It’s amazing what God can do.”
One of those giving people was volunteer Gwen McNeil, a member of the Abbeville Wheels of Time Car Club. She said the club is sponsoring 10 children for Angel Tree. Fundraisers help finance the effort, she said. With any luck, the children will get what they want.
“It’s amazing all the work they have to do to bless so many people,” said Brandon Fulmer, the new pastor at the church. “This is one example of what people can do. It’s a testimony of the giving nature of people in the community.”
Angel Tree isn’t the only project the church is working on. It is finished with Operation Christmas Child, he said. The project, which is done with Samaritan’s Purse, will provide shoeboxes full of gifts to nearly 900 children.
Work on Angel Tree started last week, continues through this week and will go on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Glace said volunteers work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Angel Trees are erected at Edward Jones Investments and Two Brews in downtown and several businesses are working with toy drives, Glace said. The Angel Tree project is still accepting donations of gifts and money, and sponsors.
“We appreciate what people have already done,” she said.
“If anybody wants to help, there is a place to help,” from shopping, wrapping and working with the Rotary Club to provide bicycles to children, she said. “All you have to say is ‘Angel Tree’ and people ask ‘Great, when can I wrap?’”
Portable tables adorned the room. Tables and racks lined the walls. Brightly packaged toys lined one section, while racks were filled with clothes, boxes filled with shoes of increasing sizes weighted down tables. Tables featured boxes of school supplies, including notebooks, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Other boxes were filled with makeup products.
Glace and other volunteers enjoyed Tuesday’s sedate pace. She and Smith sat in front of laptops, updating records of Angel Tree recipients and keying in information from late applications.
A volunteer who kept records channeled Santa Claus, saying “I’m making a list and checking it twice.”
Ashley Wargula, a 15-year volunteer, lauded the slower pace and the longer work schedule. The work is more of a marathon than a sprint, she noted. “You have to pace yourself or you’ll wear out.”
She noted her late mother, Helen K. Cameron, helped start the Angel Tree program more than 30 years ago. That year, it served about 12 children.
More than one person admitted they saw parents who were served by Angel Tree when they were kids and whose own children it serves today.
Ted Hawthorne spent the morning breaking up packages to make sure that each toy will have the correct batteries to power the toy.
It’s good for the community, he said, noting that he has worked with Angel Tree for up to five years, except for last year. when he had open-heart surgery.
“I would rather have been here,” he said.