Everybody knew who Jim Irwin was in Abbeville County, and if you didn’t, well he would make sure you did at the next school board or county council meeting.
“He wasn’t a Johnny-come-lately,” Mack Beaty, a longtime friend of Irwin, said. “If he thought something needed to be said, it didn’t matter who you were or where you were, it was going to be said.”
An Abbeville native and a member of Dixie High School’s class of 1958, Irwin became a prominent figure in his community by being vocal about issues pertaining to local government’s funding and policies. He served as chairman of the Abbeville County Zoning Board of Appeals, the Abbeville County Tax Payers Association and on the Abbeville County Soil and Water Commission.
“He was always a big believer in transparency and property owner rights,” Beaty said. “He believed in putting sunshine on government.”
Irwin brought tenacity and spunk to every county, city or school board meeting he attended. The University of Georgia alum believed in his community just as much, if not more than, he believed in his Georgia Bulldogs every Saturday during the college football season.
“He was tenacious like a Georgia Bulldog when it came to doing what he was doing with government, and being interested in what was going on in government,” Beaty said. “I’m going to be lonesome on the back row at the county council meetings.”
Irwin had a profound impact on how local government officials did business, because if they slipped up, then he would make sure the community knew why and how. For years, he wrote letters to the editor that were published in The Press and Banner. Lamar West, The Press and Banner’s production manager, said he did not always agree with what Irwin wanted to put in the paper, but he “let him put it in there.” While the two might not have agreed on everything, West considered them to be good friends. The last time they saw each other was about two Mondays ago when Irwin delivered a letter to the editor to the newspaper office.
“I think it was something with county council,” West said. “He was just keeping an eye on them to make sure they weren’t spending any money frivolously.”
Kristi Smith, Abbeville County Council chairwoman, said she will miss Irwin’s presence at the meetings.
“It will never be the same again without him there,” she said. “He was an intelligent man (who) had a lot of input. We’ll miss him.”
Smith echoed Beaty’s sentiment, and knew that anytime Irwin came to the meetings, he was going to express his opinion whether anyone there wanted to hear it or not. While some might have not liked Irwin’s opinions, she did, because it sometimes made her think of things from a different perspective.
Irwin contacted City Council as well, not as regularly as the county, but he would often call City Manager Blake Stone and offer information.
“It seemed like he had a wealth of knowledge for the community, especially about the history of the county and city,” Stone said. “He knew so many people in the area from way back, to even when my grandparents were alive. He always seemed like he cared a lot about local politics and really enjoyed being engaged. I’ve always had great interactions with him.”
Julie Fowler quickly became familiar with Irwin when she became superintendent of Abbeville County School District in August 2019.
“Mr. Irwin fought passionately about what he thought was right,” she said.
What Irwin thought was right might not have been what others believed to be right, but one thing everyone has is an opinion, and he always voiced his.
“There are probably some in county government that might not send flowers, but that’s all right,” Beaty said. “Everybody can’t like you. If everybody likes you then you’re doing something wrong. He didn’t sugarcoat (anything), and that’s refreshing to me (because) in this world today everybody wants to be so politically correct, but sometimes you need to be blunt.”
Someone who loved Irwin regardless of his opinion is his daughter, Dayna Irwin Harris.
“He loved his family and he stood up for us and took care of us,” she said.
Harris said her father worked so hard with the Abbeville County Tax Payers Association because of his family, and he wanted to make sure that taxes did not go up to the point where they could not afford to pay them. He also helped both his grandchildren, Jamie and Anna, pay for college. He paid for Jamie to go to college, and he paid off Anna’s student loans when she graduated.
“He could be a booger, (but) in his own grumpy little way, he was wonderful,” she said. “He loved us.”
Irwin is survived by his wife, Priscilla, of 58 years of the home; daughter, Dayna of Greenwood; brother, Allen Irwin and his wife, Louise, of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jamie Reynolds and his wife, Kristin, of Dawsonville, Georgia and Anna Reynolds of Greenwood.