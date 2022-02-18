McCORMICK — When Kristi and John Long opened Railtown Café this past November, it filled a dormant building and brought a new flavor to downtown McCormick.
Allie Rich was one of the first hires. She came on as chef and later became a manager. She had been a manager at Cook Out in Greenwood, but she quickly learned Railtown Café was an inspiring new experience.
“When I came here, I treated it just as a job,” Rich said. “But everybody is like family. It is so warm here.”
She didn’t meet Kristi until after she began working at the café.
“I met her and she said it was her dream — and she was so passionate about it,” Rich said. “We just really hit it off. I said I was going to do everything possible to make that dream come true. I’m going to try my best to deliver. I fell in love. I love it here.”
Rich travels each day from Greenwood to McCormick.
“I don’t mind it,” she said. “This is worth coming back to.”
Part of it is the camaraderie among the staff.
“It’s like we can read each other,” Rich said. “It’s so close. Even the owners, Kristi and John, they come in here when they can. I’m not used to that. It just ignited a new passion inside for me.”
Rich said she loves to please, and that translates into the attention she brings to Railtown Café, which offers a variety of sandwiches and other items named for McCormick County towns and landmarks.
“I love to see people happy,” she said. “I want to see people satisfied. And there is nothing like the satisfaction of a full belly, a good time and just the environment. Outside that door, you have no idea what people on the sidewalk are going through. What you put into your food can impact the people. That’s how food is for me. If I eat something, it’s almost like I’m connected emotionally.”
Rich said she likes that Railtown Café cooks don’t just heat up things in the microwave.
“I take the little extra initiative and I will marry it so it will all come together and becomes an experience, not just a meal,” Rich said. “Kristi allows me to do that, and that’s what I love. Cook Out never listened to me. I was just a statistic in a book.”
She said she has learned that “differences can sometimes cause similarities.”
“Everybody who is behind this wall is very, very different,” Rich said. “They have different things going on in their life. They’ve been through different things. But, when they come here, everybody forgets. It just all melts away. It’s a huge support system within itself. I can honestly thank John, Kristi and her sister for that. It’s just amazing. It makes me want to do something.”
Rich said the public has been very supportive, even during the pandemic, when the café lost a few servers.
“You don’t need seven, eight, nine, 10 people because they are going to go the extra mile for you no matter what,” Rich said. “It (COVID) hasn’t really affected us because we’re a new business, and everybody likes new things.”
The office of Charlotte Tallent, executive director of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, is just a few doors down.
“It has given us a more sandwich-and-soup-style selection for lunch,” Tallent said. “Sometimes you just want to go and have a sandwich. They’ve done a really good job. We really like the Long family from Greenwood.”