“It’s a dream come true.”
Those were the words Boyd Yarbrough uttered Tuesday as he looked around Lander University’s and the Food Bank of Greenwood County’s pantry.
The university’s vice president of student affairs said Lander’s enrollment is up this year, which raises the importance of a pantry to help feed students in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the food pantry’s grand opening isn’t for a couple of weeks, Yarbrough and other Lander faculty gathered Tuesday to prepare for today’s soft launch.
Yarbrough credited Teacher Cadet Coordinator Chris Sacerdote for helping plant the seed that would inevitably become the food pantry.
For years, Sacerdote said she would give hungry students granola bars. Her kind deeds caught Yarbrough’s attention, and highlighted student hunger on Lander’s campus.
“We have faculty like Chris that has supported our students for years and now we get to do it on a scaled basis to provide food for all our students that have needs,” Yarbrough said.
Steve Roberts, Lander’s head men’s basketball coach, and Peter Rosen, associate professor of management at Lander’s college of business, helped out Tuesday as well.
Items in the pantry include cereal, canned goods, fresh bread and pastries, fruit, meats, juice, pasta, rice, condiments, frozen meats, and even clothes.
Yarbrough, Lander’s faculty and the Food Bank of Greenwood are looking forward to the grand opening 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
“We invite everybody to come and check out what we’re doing,” he said.