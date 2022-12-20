ABBEVILLE
Little in the emergency services field is easy. The work can feature long hours of boredom broken by furious, and sometimes scary, activity along with not knowing what you’re getting into until you get into it.
So why on earth would anybody get into it?
Being crazy helps.
That’s an assessment from several staff members with Abbeville County EMS who took a mid-morning break recently after inspecting their vehicles and equipment, to joke, tell stories and rag on each other.
It takes a certain kind of person to do this job without going crazy, one person said. Unless you’re already crazy, a co-worker piped in. Another chimed in, being crazy helps. The comments got rounds of laughter.
“We can say stuff and hate on each other, but don’t you do it; we will take you out,” one woman said.
With all that EMS workers see, without an outlet, it’s not a very good outcome, they agreed.
On the jobEMS usually run 6,000 to 6,500 calls a year, said assistant director Travis Alewine. That’s about 17 calls a day. It can be either a 911 call for a traffic wreck or somebody’s fallen and can’t get up. No two calls are the same.
EMS staff have a few minutes to respond, Alewine said. That’s the preparation time for people to wrap their mind around what they are about to walk into.
EMS staff works on four advanced life support ambulances around the clock, Alewine said. EMS runs four shifts of nine people, 24 hours on, 72 hours off, with four vehicles with two people, a paramedic and an EMT, along with a supervisor.
Work includes inspections of vehicles and equipment, dealing with documentation, handling calls, dive teams, search and rescue, along with training and outreach. Outreach can be a community paramedic program to meet with people to teach healthy habits or a summer camp for students to introduce them to EMS work.
The biggest preparation for EMS work is training, Alewine said. Staff constantly train how to handle scenarios, such as working with someone with chest pains or someone who has been in a wreck.
Basic EMT training takes about six months to earn certification, but once trainees get it, they can go to work, Alewine said. EMT advance is an additional six to eight months of education. The next level is paramedic, which usually takes one to two years of education.
There is a national shortage for EMTs and South Carolina is no different. One of the biggest reasons for the shortage is financial, Alewine said. EMS is fairly low-paying job. EMTs work 24 hours for less than $15 an hour.
“You have to have a passion for helping others. That’s the center of what we do,” he said. Making a difference is the driving passion behind everything.
People stay because it becomes a way of life. Alewine said he started as volunteer in high school with a local rescue squad.
Will Blackwell got into the field from working with a rescue squad in Due West. He had friends in it and he was in EMT school at 17. He had to wait until he was 18 to be tested through the state.
“It becomes a family,” said Blackwell, who is the director of Abbeville County Emergency Management. It’s hard not to become attached to people because of time you spend with them and experience things with them.”
“It’s not a glamourous job. The hours are long, the stuff you have to experience and endure are sometimes life-changing,” he said. “As an 18-year-old, I don’t think I would have done anything different.”
Yvonne Taylor recalled watching “Emergency!” as a child during the 1970s, which might have sparked her interest in the field. It seemed like good work. One of her calls as a student involved a drug addict. Her instructors let her handle a call involving a man in the back of a police car who happened to be naked. She handled the case and the man survived.
Brittany Gray, who grew up in a law enforcement family, went into dispatch after she graduated, but wanted to do more. She trained for dive and search and rescue teams and as a paramedic.
EMS can get no calls or they can get all the calls, EMS staff members said. You learn to live with the lifestyle and going 24 hours nonstop without a break.
Taylor has worked that kind of schedule. You catch your breath on the way to the call, she said.
One EMS staffer remembered a call for an apparent non-emergency situation. They arrived and realized a person was having a stroke.
Who can do the job?
Gray, Taylor and their co-workers agreed that work in EMS takes a different breed — specifically, a Type A personality, which is defined as having self-control, motivation to achieve results, competitiveness and an ability to multitask.
“If you ain’t type A, you’ll get beat up,” Taylor said. “When you go out on a scene, you have to be bigger than your patient, personality wise, because some of these people are tough customers and if you’re not bigger in personality than they are, you’ll get the (expletive) kicked out of you and that’s dangerous.”
Taylor said she knows of a case where a patient in the ambulance threw an EMS worker out of the back door and into the street. EMS staff need to keep patients in check.
When you arrive on the scene, if you’re timid, you’re not going to get the job done, you won’t take care of patient and you’ll be endangering people’s lives, Taylor said.
There are times when EMS staff get into a pinch, she said. Sometimes it’s possible to luck your way out of it with personality.
You never know what environment going into whether the house contains meth, Gray said. You have to be aware of your surroundings, not even just with people, but with animals as well.
Everybody has stories. Taylor related a story about a call about a cardiac arrest and the EMS staff were moving the body. They stopped as the family wanted to see the body to say “goodbye.” Suddenly, a gunshot rang out. They didn’t know where it was coming from or whether someone was attacking them.
The deceased woman’s husband shot and killed himself, Taylor said.
Especially on a rough call, you’ve got to be able to trust whoever you’re with to complete the call, said Darrell Wood.
Knowing your co-workers have your back is a huge help, they agreed. That can include professional and emotional support, and joking.
For example, John Detwiler touted the need to keep in shape and stay as healthy as possible. People erupted in laughter as Wood rubbed an ample belly.
Will “Mongo” Charpening is known for his habit of shaking up his co-workers’ soda cans and then he waits and watches.
EMS staff have varying backgrounds, from starting out as a dispatcher to having other jobs. “Mongo” spends his three days off as a farrier, trimming horses’ hooves and putting shoes on them. His work takes him to nearby counties and he puts up to 18,000 miles on his vehicle each year, he said.
In keeping with their habit of ragging their co-workers, one woman teased “Mongo” about his work, noting since he strips horses’ shoes, he works as a stripper.
“You see how we joke with each other, like we’re a family,” Taylor said. “We may seem rough on the outside a lot of times because it’s a coping mechanism, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody with a bigger heart than those in EMS. We’re a little brash sometimes because we have to be.”
Sometimes everyone has things going on in their personal lives that makes work discouraging or ready to go home, Detwiler said. But when you’re at work, you have to focus on every aspect to deliver the best care to patients.
Caffeine and nicotine are common ways to relieve stress. A couple of EMS workers smoked cigarettes or sucked on vaping pens.
“You either like this job or you hate it. If you don’t like it, you don’t last long,” Charping said.
“It’s a way of life. We don’t get rich financially by any means, but we get rich in other ways; in everyplace he’s worked, we became a family,” Alewine said.
He has delivered babies and held someone’s hand when they take their last breath. The experiences are life-changing.
“You experience things people don’t see and shouldn’t see,” Alewine said. You can run a call for people you’ve known for 20 years. One example is the memorial service for Constable Donnie Ouzts and Sgt. Danny Wilson earlier this month, which he attended. It makes a connection.
“This career is very rewarding from the family that you make to the experiences you go through. It’s rough, the hours are long and the work can be difficult, physically and mentally, but it’s very rewarding.”
Making it happenRight now is good time for training, Alewine said. It used to be expensive, but with state grants, a lot of training is free. Piedmont Technical College offers classes and SCWorks has programs that help people pay for training and even travel and childcare expenses.
A lot of places are starting courses in high schools to build interest in firefighting and EMS courses, he said.
A lot of programs, like those at PTC, attach paramedic certification to an associate’s degree, Alewine said. Some places recognize the associates degree and sometimes will pay more for people with the degree.
When EMS started in late ‘60s and early ‘70s, a lot of people in EMS worked for funeral homes, Alewine said. They would show up in a hearse/ambulance and you went to one of two places. It was mostly transport more than care.
Now each ambulance is an ER on wheels, he said.
“Essentially our profession isn’t that old. You’re looking at a profession that’s 50 to 55 years old. We’ve come a long way in a fairly short amount of time.”
“I like being able to help people; that’s the reward,” Alewine said.