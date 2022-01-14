A surge of COVID-19 cases has led to multiple school districts moving some or all of their schools to virtual learning for a day or two, up to a week.
They’ve cited staff shortages and increases in quarantines as examples of the push for the temporary change.
Greenwood County School District 50 and Abbeville County School District each chose to have a virtual learning day today, with students returning to school on Tuesday.
McCormick County School District is going virtual for a week, beginning today and returning to in-person learning Jan. 24. Students in the district will learn virtually via assignments posted to Google Classroom.
Eight schools in Laurens County already went virtual and should return Tuesday.
“A few of our schools have reached a critical point where we cannot provide quality and safe educational experiences due to the high percentage of staff member absences required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure,” Laurens County School District 55 said in a release.
Last week, Jan. 3-7, there were 9,459 students and staff members in South Carolina isolated with positive COVID-19 cases. Additionally, there were 25,448 students and staff members quarantined that week in the state.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by each district. Greenwood County School District 52 will release data Monday, so only cumulative data is shared for the district. Cumulative data is included in parentheses are was provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday. Cumulative data is through Jan. 7 and will not include many of the recent cases.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Jan. 13
Early Childhood and Montessori: eight in isolation, 38 quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 13 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 132 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: 10 in isolation, 30 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 28 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 78 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: 16 in isolation, 28 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 48 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 147 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: 12 in isolation, 56 quarantined. (six staff isolations, 51 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 147 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: 16 in isolation, 40 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 15 staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 35 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 50 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 189 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: 16 in isolation, 53 quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 14 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: nine in isolation, 39 quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 68 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 183 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: 18 in isolation, 22 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 28 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 107 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: 19 in isolation, 45 quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 65 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 511 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: 12 in isolation, 49 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 60 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 258 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: nine in isolation, 47 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 70 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 538 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: eight in isolation, 43 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 108 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 320 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: 25 in isolation, 76 quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 148 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 371 students quarantined.)
Other district services: seven in isolation, 13 quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Jan. 11
Ware Shoals Primary: 26 students quarantined, one student positive, three staff members positive, three staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 37 students quarantined, two students positive, two staff members positive, five staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: 27 students quarantined, five students positive, three staff members quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52
Ninety Six Primary: (five staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 226 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: (seven staff isolations, 27 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 185 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 259 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: (1-4 staff isolations, 52 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 186 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Jan. 10
Long Cane Primary: four students positive, 11 students quarantined, one staff member positive. (15 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero students positive, five students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 15 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: two students positive, five students quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 73 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two students positive, 14 students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 94 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives, six students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 64 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: one student positive, 13 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 101 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: eight students positive, 21 students quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 18 staff quarantines, 135 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: 11 students positive, 12 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 66 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Jan. 4
McCormick Elementary School: 10 students quarantined, two positive students, two staff members quarantined, two positive staff members.
McCormick Middle School: seven students quarantined, three positive students, one staff member quarantined, two staff members positive.
McCormick High School: 10 students quarantined, four students positive, one staff member quarantined, four staff members positive.