NINETY SIX — A tiefling bard sorcerer who loves M&Ms and is “just silly.” A barbarian who doesn’t talk and is “really dumb, but really strong.” A necromancer half-giant.
Welcome to Edgewood Middle School’s Dungeons and Dragons club. Sit down. Roll for initiative. Pray for nat20s.
This year, the new club has formed and brings students together to exercise their creativity, problem-solving and communication skills.
Once a week students get together to play in D&D campaigns that they have creative freedom over, as long as it’s school appropriate. Dungeons and Dragons pairs fantasy with a set of polyhedral dice that help players make moves against foes as they roleplay characters.
Sponsor Keeli Wofford said one of her sixth-grade students approached her and asked about a D&D club, so she told them to get a list of students who want to join, and she would talk to the principal. The student came back with 35 names of interested kids and the club was formed.
Wofford had played before, but wasn’t super experienced, so she had to do a lot of research. She and multiple students play D&D at Good Times Brewing, which gives them experience. Some students had played before the club was formed, some didn’t.
“It’s been a learning curve for a lot of us in here,” she said.
She mentioned part of the reason the kids were excited was Stranger Things, a Netflix show following a group of Dungeons and Dragons-loving teenagers fighting against both supernatural and governmental evils set in the 1980s.
Aside from that, a lot of the students love the fact that they get to write creatively, be who they want, have powers they don’t normally have and go on crazy adventures you only see in movies or read about in books.
“Not only are they exercising their ability to be creative, but they’re also using creative writing and it helps a lot with ELA and math skills when they’re making their own character and their stats for their character,” Wofford said.
Eighth grader Roeyn Strange had played D&D before and currently plays at Good Times, at school and with parents.
“It’s good for planning,” Strange said.
“It’s very productive. You have to, like, make a world if you’re a DM. If you’re a player, you get to be really creative, you learn how to make decisions with teamwork. You learn how to communicate with people easier so it helps a lot in that aspect, social aspect.”
Strange said it’s fun to see how friends’ minds work, how they think.
Oliver Baber is a sixth grader who hadn’t played D&D before the club formed but had heard about it through Stranger Things and another show, Gravity Falls.
“It just seemed fascinating and all my friends were very interested,” Baber said.
The comedy and improvisation are two aspects he enjoys most.
Wofford said the club is planning a summer camp where students come to the school each morning for two weeks to play in multiple campaigns. She said D&D is for any age.
“If you are afraid to try it, definitely just jump in because it’s a community that’s very accepting, very loving and just all around fun.”