Hatred or history?
What does the Confederate soldier monument on the grounds of the Greenwood County Courthouse represent?
That topic was debated Saturday during a protest of the monument that was led by Black Lives Matter Greenwood.
BLM protesters and allies gathered under a tree for shade as BLM Greenwood co-founder Bruce Wilson launched into a verbal attack against the statue, which he stood near as he was talking.
“Everybody wants to know why do we want to talk about a Confederate statue,” Wilson said. “What I want to know is why is a Confederate statue at a courthouse? This is the one place where there should be equal justice. The one place that justice should be blind. But these symbols were erected to oppose justice. If you want to keep it, put it on a museum site, but don’t put it in front of a courthouse.”
Megan Barnett, of Greenwood, said the statue is a “symbol of hatred and racism.” She agreed with Wilson.
“It shouldn’t be next the courthouse because this is supposed to be a civil, just place,” Barnett said. “To have it here is almost taunting or mocking some of the people who have to be seen in our courthouse.”
Ricardo Searles took it a step further.
“I truly couldn’t care less about that monument,” he said. “The real change is going to happen within the courtroom and not what’s outside the courtroom. That’s where the real change needs to happen. It doesn’t have anything to do with that monument that’s been here since when? The 1900s?”
But Travis Greene, co-founder of BLM Greenwood, said it is important to him and others to see the monument taken down.
“We’ve expressed what this monument means and what it stands for, how we view it, how it adversely affects the black and brown community — and even people who aren’t of color — who understand that this is symbolic of hate and oppression,” Greene said. “We are here today to voice our opinion, and we want it removed.
“The monument is tucked beside the courthouse. People pass by it every day and they don’t know what it is. And the fact that we do know what it is now, it would be harmful to ourselves to not get it removed. Just because something has been there 100 years doesn’t mean it should be there.”
The granite monument, which is topped by a Confederate soldier, was unveiled to a crowd of about 3,000 on Oct. 22, 1903. One side of the statue says, “Our Confederate soldiers.”
Greene said the timing of the protest, on Independence Day, was intentional.
“Today is the day that the people who enjoy this special monument to the day of independence — when we all know the slaves weren’t free on Independence Day ... we chose this day to be rebellious,” Greene said.
Mitchell Felton, of Greenwood, said a monument that “glorifies a war that was fought to enslave black people” has no place on courthouse grounds.
Richard Moon, of Greenwood, said he is adamantly opposed to the removal of the monument.
“They say they are going to tear that down, and they are not going to tear it down,” Moon said. “This has got to stop. This is ridiculous. This is not hate. This is history. If you learn your history, it doesn’t repeat itself.
“All of us have interest in this. It doesn’t matter whether you are black or white. We all have ties to this as history. That’s what happened at the time. We learned, and that won’t ever happen again.”
Vietnam veteran Andrew Love, of Greenwood, said he doesn’t want any statues of any veterans torn down.
“Somebody put them up for reasons, and they were good reasons,” Love said.
As Wilson first spoke to the group of protesters and those who came to offer a different opinion about the monument’s value, things got a bit contentious between Moon and him. Wilson chastised Moon for trying to speak while he was.
“For one time, try to listen to people of color,” Wilson said to Moon. “What you want to do is overtalk me. When I try to tell you how I feel, you’re really not interested in listening to it because you’ve got that white supremacy built into you that you think you know better than me.”
But, as the two continued to talk — and another man spoke about being Native American, saying he should be the most offended person there — Moon stepped forward and shook Wilson’s hand.
What started as a protest looked more like a conversation.