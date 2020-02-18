Though the sun has set on another member of the Greatest Generation, there are many in Greenwood that still feel its warmth in the love Lewis Beaube spread.
Beaube’s early life saw him surrounded by ministers and people of faith while America plunged toward the Great Depression. In his early 30’s he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and experienced a narrow scrape with mortality when a collision threw him off the deck of the destroyer he served on.
Even in his later years, he proved he was a lifelong servant — in his 90s he was knocking on doors to share God’s word with others, and at 100 he was leading lunchtime prayer for his fellow residents at NHC Healthcare.
A servant’s heartbeat in his chest for 103 years. Beaube died peacefully on Friday.
He wasn’t in any pain in his final days, said his daughter, Philicia Beaube. He hadn’t fallen ill, either. His last days were spent ensuring that everyone he came in contact with knew they were truly loved.
“Two days before he passed away, we were visiting him,” said Heidi Liverman, a granddaughter. “His 10-year-old great-grandson came to the room. I woke papa up and papa looked at him, and he hugged him and with a strong voice he said ‘I love you.’”
Beaube hadn’t spoken above a whisper that day, but his voice rang clear when he shared his love. Liverman said her grandfather needed everyone to know.
Beaube was born May 4, 1916, in Baskin, Louisiana. As a teen, he’d leave home to live with a brother who was a minister, then would travel with another brother who was a state overseer of the Churches of God in South Carolina. It was in these travels that Beaube fell in love with Greenwood and his wife-to-be. He was married to Martha Fain Beaube for 67 years.
In 1944, Beaube saw that men his age were being drafted for World War II, so he chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy, where he would rise to the rank of seaman 1st class.
It was aboard the USS Thornton that Beaube said he met an angel. The Clemson-class destroyer was part of a search and reconnaissance group patrolling the coast of Japan when, in the spring of 1945, it collided with a pair of Navy oilers. Beaube was sitting opposite of the blow.
“The ship hit so hard that I fell off the side and was pulled under the surface,” he told the Index-Journal in 2016.
When he resurfaced, he grabbed a rope and began climbing the bow of the ship. A man in a light brown suit helped him aboard.
“The man and I made contact, but didn’t say a word to each other,” Beaube said. “After he saved me, he walked away and vanished about 15 to 20 feet from me.”
For his sacrifice and service, he was given the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Beaube was proud of his service but ever humble in the face of any recognition. When he was inducted into the Greenwood County Hall of Heroes in 2016, he told those honoring him that he wasn’t worthy of the praise.
His family said that was a common refrain. He’d say he didn’t deserve any individual praise, that instead he wished the honor would go to all veterans who served.
Service was a lifelong pursuit for Beaube. A member of South Greenwood Church of God, he was a Sunday school teacher, leader of the choir for 35 years, a clerk of church and mentor to many. During his years at NHC Healthcare, he taught Bible studies and regularly shared his love of Christ with those around him.
“He saw the good in everybody and in everything,” said Jenny Slack, a granddaughter. “In every situation, he saw the good. I never heard him say a bad word or anything negative for my entire life.”
His relentless positivity and loving heart left an indelible mark on all those who met him.
“He loved everybody, he loved his family, but he really loved his lord and savior first and foremost,” Philicia said. “He put God first.”