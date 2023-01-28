A hug can mean so much.
That's a lesson hospice volunteers learn quickly. That's also part of the reason they help out.
Hospice care is designed to provide help for families and patients who face a terminal diagnosis, according to Susan Harris, director of Volunteers & Retail Stores with Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Patients referred to hospice generally have about six months to live. Patients can opt to stay in their own homes or stay at the 15-bed Hospice House.
Homebridge Hospice in Abbeville offers care where volunteers visit patients in their homes, according to Director Tina Johns. The hospice, which opened in April, seeks volunteers to help patients and their families. It has faced difficulty as people have expressed helping in other fields, but not in visiting with patients. Some have cited fears of COVID-19 or the flu.
“Fear is still a real thing to people. The struggle is real when you try to get someone to volunteer their time to sit with people," Johns said, adding that the hospice provides safety gear and masks, in addition to training.
During a roundtable discussion, Piedmont's volunteers Marilyn Murphy, Philip and Libby Bell and Janice Waters, along with Harris, talked about their experiences.
The job is to do whatever is needed, from answering phones, visiting patients, bringing meals to patients, relaying messages, making cookies and coffee, even doing laundry and washing dishes, said Philip Bell who, along with his wife, Libby, volunteers with hospice.
Working in Hospice House makes you feel closer to God “because God is certainly present in that house," he said. Bell recalled an article in the newspaper about a man and his son who volunteered at the Hospice House. He thought it would be a good idea to volunteer. That was 17 years ago.
It worked out for the father and son as well. Bell said the son eventually became a doctor.
What needs doing?
Many patients opt to stay in their homes. Harris often assigns volunteers to sit with people. Taking care of patients can be demanding. Sometimes, family members need time to get a nap or do errands.
“Just because a patient is sick doesn’t mean a house stops running," she said.
At Homebridge, a hospital employee volunteered over weekends and holidays to sit with patients so their loved ones can go outside and go Christmas shopping, Johns said. Volunteers are there to be a confidante to the patient and keep them company.
Hospice work is also about supporting caregivers, she said. Family caregivers can consume themselves and sometimes forget to take care of themselves. Johns said caregivers can burn out; if they are not well, they can’t take care of their loved ones.
Harris said that being in their own home with loved ones is nurturing and most people prefer that.
That nurturing can pay dividends. One volunteer recalled a hospice patient who got better and is alive five years later. Harris said some people call it "graduating."
Hospice House is designed for patients who need a hospital-like setting in case monitoring is required. Work with patients can involve relaying messages, checking with nursing staff and even simple things such as talking and listening — anything to take some of the workload off the nurses.
Listening to family members and patients is an important skill, Waters said. During a shift, a patient's husband would visit the desk. All he would say is “We’ve been married 60 years.” He wouldn't say anything more.
Not everybody seeks input. Murphy recalled one of the first patients she tended to. The lady was very much aware. She said, “I don’t want to have to entertain you.” Murphy said she made sure to bring a book or magazine after that.
A lot of times at other agencies volunteers would sit with patients and teach them how to crochet, or give them crossword puzzle books, Johns said. Other volunteers sing or bring their service animal on visits. One woman would play her violin for patients. If there is a talent you want to share, the hospice will welcome it.
It’s a gradual thing to build a relationship, Harris said. Often, patients want to learn about you, too.
Not all the work can be anticipated. The Bells were scheduled to work Jan. 12, the day a low-level tornado struck north Greenwood. Many patients were in rooms that had a glass doorway that led to a patio. Philip said he and his wife spent part of the evening moving patients' beds into the hallway. For the patients who were on oxygen, they helped staff move oxygen equipment and tanks out of storage so nurses could hook them up.
"That's divine providence that you were there," Murphy said.
Work doesn't all involve working with patients. Volunteers work in the stores, handle administrative tasks, work on fundraisers such as the Santa Stroll and the Festival of Trees, and even work on Camp Celebrate Hope, a program geared toward children who have lost loved ones, Harris said.
Hospice recently had someone looking for a person listed on a pathway lined with memorial bricks. A volunteer got the idea to map out where the memorial bricks are located, she said.
Another volunteer visits patients to pray for them 365 days a week. “He said ‘I’m uncomfortable if I don’t come to the Hospice House.'”
Why get involved?
Hospice is just one of many worthy causes to get involved with. When asked why they got involved, Harris and several volunteers came up with similar answers.
If you ask most volunteers, they will say their family was a recipient of hospice care, Harris said.
That was the case with Murphy, who has volunteered with hospice for nearly 41 years. Her father was dying and she said she remembered him saying: "All I want to do is to go home and sit down. Father died on my front porch."
When he died, Murphy said she thought, "Wouldn't it be wonderful for people to stay in familiar surroundings and die a peaceful death?" A hospice program was getting started in Greenwood and she signed up. Murphy ended up in the second class for volunteers in 1981 and received about five hours of training.
Volunteers worked in homes then and realized that in some cases, patients weren't getting the help and care they needed. It wasn't an easy process to develop the Hospice House, Murphy said. Several studies were conducted, and officials checked with programs in other communities.
Anybody can work as a volunteer. Harris said the oldest hospice volunteer is 96 years old. Sometimes, volunteers who are veterans are paired with clients who are veterans as they can relate to each other.
Often, the best volunteers are veterans and students in nursing programs who need to get hours, Johns said.
Hospice programs range from caregiving, a store, a foundation, and various fundraising efforts, Bell said. That allows revenue from the store to go to the foundation to provide more caregiving opportunities.
They must have done something right. Harris said the nonprofit hospice was ranked in a study that indicated roughly 93% of funds go to patient care.
Giving and getting
There is a misrepresentation that hospice work is sad and depressing, Waters said. It’s not, she said. Instead, it gives patients and families a chance to tell their stories.
"Sometimes, it's all about giving a hug," she said.
Volunteers need a caring heart and a passion for hospice, Harris said. “It’s a support group as well, with people who have faced the same situations."
When working for hospice, you realize time is precious and you want to do things that will make you happy and spend time in a cause that is beneficial, she said.
”There are sad times and we do get close to patients, but it makes a difference," Harris said. It’s worth that. “It’s a good feeling in your heart that draws you close to people.”
You have to put aside your emotions to make their last days easier. Murphy said when she was thinking about her years of work, she looked over cards from people who wrote about how she made their last years easier and what the families went through. “It’s unbelievable.”
"People show me how to live through their dying,” Murphy said. "You know those who are at peace with how they lived their lives and those who are fighting and struggling.”
"It’s not depressing. It’s very rewarding," she said. "It’s teaching me how to live.”
One unexpected reward came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris said because COVID-19 was new, volunteers often could get vaccines earlier than usual. They were appreciative as volunteers are an older population.
There is no perfect picture of a volunteer; it is someone who is willing to give up their time, Johns said.
“You’ve got to find someone with their heart in the right place to do hospice," she said, adding working with hospice clients requires the heart of a servant. "It’s been a blessing to provide service to local community. You don’t know what the reward is until you experience that.”
Shop 'til you drop
Several volunteers help keep the hospice store running.
Up to 80 people work at the hospice store. Geraldine Snow handles a section devoted to decorations and ornaments for various holidays. Items line almost every inch of shelf space and fill tables, with some boxes left on the floor.
That's not even all. Snow said she has about least 80 cases of Christmas decorations stored in a trailer. Gesturing at the well-ordered mess, Snow said the area was empty in early December.
"We consider everything a treasure," said Carol Byrd, who was opening boxes of items with volunteer Jacquie Liming. Her suspicion about a box of charger plates being brand-new was confirmed at a glance. "Too much cooking for me," was her assessment.
"None of us shop retail," said Barbara Callinan, who was sorting and tagging a worker's jumpsuit. "You want something, go to hospice."
One of the items store associate Jonathan Emily examined looked like a vintage bicycle basket. He took a picture of it and a Google image search determined it was a fly-fishing basket. It was listed for $100. It could be up to 100 years old, Emily guessed. Without that information, the basket could have been displayed on a shelf for $5, he said.
Many items come from the community. Libby Bell said the store has gotten books that are valuable. After doing research, she ended up selling them.
In another case, the store received a truckload of home health equipment from a former client.
Sometimes volunteers put items on an online auction, Harris said. It's good to have that kind of knowledge and expertise. "We love volunteers who are OCD."
Shoppers always look for a deal. Depending on the item, Emily said interest could range from "Antiques Roadshow" to "The Jerry Springer Show."