McCORMICK — State and nationwide shortages of EMT workers and paramedics have emergency services directors making their own calls for help.
McCormick County EMS responded to a record 96 calls from June 1-14. That’s nearly twice the 15-day average.
“The guys and gals working here pulled up their bootstraps, knowing what they had to do,” said Christopher Doolittle, the county’s Emergency Services director. “They’ve been impressive.”
Late last year, the American Ambulance Association sent a letter to Congress, urging legislators to act to help improve emergency services staffing.
“The most sweeping survey of its kind — involving nearly 20,000 employees working at 258 EMS organizations — found that overall turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20 to 30% annually,” the letter said. “With percentages that high, ambulance services face 100% turnover over a four-year period. Staffing shortages compromise our ability to respond to health care emergencies, especially in rural and underserved parts of the country.”
The association appealed for more EMS training funding, paramedic and EMT pay increases and congressional hearings on the staffing shortage.
In the meantime, Doolittle is taking steps to recruit organically, train people locally and retrain staff through offering certification courses in collaboration with Piedmont Tech.
Doolittle took part in a certification program in which four members of his staff and two others completed 220 hours of Piedmont Tech EMT training. Trainees were required to have 10 patient contacts, five trauma responses, attend to five medical patients and serve 36 hours of ambulance drive time.
“Our goal is to continue to provide training to folks in our area, specifically in our county,” Doolittle said. “But we don’t mind going outside and getting folks interested in what we do for a living. It’s a job field that’s going to be there from now on.”
Doolittle also hopes to grow his staff organically by working with Piedmont Tech on a dual enrollment program for high school students, allowing them to gain experience as first responders. The program will be similar to a career center program that likely will offer 15 weeks of fire service training and 15 weeks of EMS training.
“We’re coordinating all that through Piedmont Tech, and we’re trying to get that process in place, hopefully by this upcoming school year,” Doolittle said. “We’re still working through some bugs and details on it. I’m not exactly sure when the final approval process will be. My plans are to meet with the high school very soon to start discussing that process.”
McCormick County Emergency Services has already been involved in the schools, offering things such as CPR and first responder training. Doolittle said the dual enrollment program will give students a chance to leave high school as an EMT or certified firefighter.
“It will make them marketable in the job field quickly,” he said. “We also hope that, once we get them into the CTC program, we get them hooked up with local volunteer chiefs here in the county who will actually let them join their volunteer fire departments and see how the whole process works for them.”
Doolittle said “the way of the volunteer” disappeared years ago.
“Fire service, EMS service — we’re all losing volunteers left and right,” he said. “There is a nationwide change in the available time for people to actually volunteer. Our world is pretty fast-paced now, so folks are losing that time they had in the past to actually come out and volunteer and do stuff. Trying to get all that training put into a volunteer schedule, and their ability to attend that training, is very difficult.”
So, Doolittle is hoping to foster homegrown talent.
“Even if it’s providing an opportunity for someone who doesn’t know what they are going to do in life, as far as college, it will get them marketable and able to go out and make a living,” he said.