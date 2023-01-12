Look, up in the sky!
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a — house?
It wasn’t a unique situation, but it was unusual enough for a few people to line up Tuesday at Cottages at Palmetto Crossing near Lake Greenwood to marvel at the sight of pieces of a house being lowered onto a foundation by a crane.
The house was built at Impresa, a modular home construction plant. The facility opened in 2022 and is expected to be fully tooled and fitted for full production by the first quarter of this year. Full production capacity is estimated to be in excess of 500 homes per year, according to its website.
Cottages developer Bill Gilbert said if the system works here, he plans to use it for other buildings at the development, as well as on condos he intends to construct across Lake Greenwood. He said he has sold 14 of 28 units, with 11 buildings constructed.
These modular homes are stick-built buildings made in a factory, he said. By summer, the development could be sold out. Construction of the houses is nothing more than working on an assembly line.
“We’re really excited to be here. We’re confident we brought a great product out here today,” Gilbert said.
Prospective homeowners John and Pat Peterson watched as construction crew members prepared a unit for moving onto the foundation. Pat, a former real estate agent, said she has seen this sort of thing in Connecticut. She said it’s fun to watch. They hope to have their own home ready for moving in by the summer.
People used to be uncertain about a house built in a factory, said Laurel Turner, Impresa’s HR manager. Now modular homes are gaining in popularity.
While the sight of the crane is out of the ordinary at the development, Turner said Impresa used cranes at Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County. The crane used at Cottages was a 75-ton model. Cranes used in McCormick County were larger.
Work placing sections of the house began shortly after 10 a.m. J. William Hobbs, president of Impresa, said all sections should be in place by the end of the day.
Hobbs said he hoped the rest of the day would be boring. He arrived at the site as crew members were securing the second portion of the house for lifting.
Crew members measured the spacing and angles and relayed concerns as units were lowered. Miniscule adjustments were made with pry bars, ropes and even muscle power. A quarter inch off the foundation was cause for lifting a unit and lowering it again.
“If you get it down and it’s a quarter of an inch off, you will regret it at the end of the day,” Hobbs said as crew members worked on the back section of the house.
Cranes have been used for decades, Hobbs said. They can come into a site for a day, do their work and leave and people will never know they were there.
One man suggested using forklifts instead of cranes. Hobbs countered, saying the crane is the simplest, most controllable method to put units in place.
With the crane, crews can set up all three modules, put on the roof and except for the siding and shingles, the unit will look just like a nearby house under construction, he said.
Some people aired concerns about getting equipment and gear through tight spaces, as large trucks hauling larger heavily loaded trailers went by on gently curving roads.
Hobbs wasn’t worried. Crews have worked in mountain regions. He recalled a job in Lake Lure, North Carolina, where a driver took out a flower bed. Those are incidental expenses. The roads at this development are nothing.
The story prompted another worker to tell a horror story while working in the Savannah Lakes Village. Many residents came out with cameras and video devices to record vehicles traveling by. As work went on and no problems arose, the number of residents with recording devices dwindled.
The interior of the units featured sinks, drawers and electrical outlets that looked ready for use. Turner said the model installed Tuesday will go to Las Vegas as a demonstration model at the International Builders’ Show.
The level of finish is high, Turner said. It’s what sets Impresa apart.
“Everything else is built in a factory. Why not your house?” she asked.
Impresa has projects in Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas, along with projects in South Carolina, Hobbs said.
Most of the time working on houses is in the design and engineering stages and getting plans approved by state building officials, he said.
To a certain extent, the future is putting modular homes in place by a crane, he said. Lumber is kept in a factory space, crews don’t have to transport equipment to a work site and you don’t have to worry about weather.
“I would be surprised if you find anything in the house that is not per the plan,” he said.
Modular homes have advantages, John Peterson admitted. He recalled laying tile in his house only to realize that the walls were not lined up at precisely 90 degrees. Crews had to make adjustments on the tiles so they would fit. You won’t have that problem with houses built in a factory.
Looking at the crew members aligning the units, he said, “There are a lot of smart guys working out there.”