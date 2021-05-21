A box of food can provide nourishment for a family while building stronger community ties — that’s the vision behind a statewide program giving police departments food boxes to give out in their communities.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin and five officers from the department joined 29 other police agencies Thursday in Columbia to pack those boxes full of food and bring them home for people in need. The food was provided by Columbia-based nonprofit Serve & Connect, which aims to build sustainable partnerships between police and their communities.
“I’m always looking for different ways we can improve community relations,” Chaudoin said.
He learned about Serve & Connect and asked community relations officers Matt Blackwell, Courtney Clemmons and William Kay to look into it. The nonprofit was working with the State Law Enforcement Division and state Criminal Justice Academy to expand its Greg’s Groceries initiative statewide. The program has been providing food boxes to officers in Columbia, but on Thursday agencies from every region of the state gathered at the academy to join the effort.
Chaudoin and the community relations officers traveled to Columbia with officer Jonathan Link and Maj. Chris Morgan, and helped pack boxes, bringing 50 home with them. Chaudoin said officers will work with area churches to identify people in need to receive the food.
“We want all of our members of Greenwood to be well-off. We want to make sure our people are taken care of,” he said.
The Greg’s Groceries program is named after the late Gregory Alia, a Forest Acres police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. His wife, Kassy Alia Ray, founded the program in his memory in 2017. At Thursday’s press conference, she said she knew Greg would have been overwhelmed by the number of agencies interested in growing this program and helping the vulnerable people in their communities.
“Greg wasn’t an outgoing hero,” she said. “He didn’t come home every day talking about his intense desire to save lives. Rather, it was something deeper inside him. He served in law enforcement because he cared.”
Thirty law enforcement agencies came out Thursday to partner with Serve & Connect. Officers from several agencies helped pack the 800 boxes of food distributed among them.
“He wasn’t alone. Every day, there are police officers that wake up in the morning, put on the badge, put on their uniform and go out with the intention of helping others,” Kassy Alia said during the press conference.
Alia said she wanted to keep in touch with the departments involved and measure the impact the Greg’s Groceries program has on each community. For Chaudoin, the good this food can do is clear.
“For me, it’s a box of love. It’s saying we care a lot about the people of Greenwood,” he said.
The program aligns with the values of community policing that Chaudoin has made a focus of his administration. By building stronger relationships with the people they serve, officers create a better sense of community and overall safety, he said.
Kassy Alia said it’s not about the food itself, but what the program means for the people it affects.
“I know that a box of food is not the end-all, be-all for changing police-community relations,” she said. “But what it is is a tool for building a bridge for a new relationship and creating a pathway forward.”