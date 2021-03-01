Don’t tell a florist a rose is a rose is a rose.
“Roses are still the No. 1 flower, and we get so many different colors of that,” said Debra Case, owner of The Floral Case in Uptown Greenwood since 1991. “Everything has a lot of different colors and textures, and I like things that smell good. You can get different shades or red, even. You have three or four different shades of yellow, and some have different head sizes.
“There’s just tons of different colors of pinks. You’ll get a deep pink, a hot pink, a pink that’s a little white on the top. So, lots of different colors you can get with roses.”
Case and her brother, who owns Kay’s Flowers in Saluda, have been doing floral arrangements since 1973.
“It’s a fun job, and I like doing fun things,” Case said. “I had the experience growing up with my brother and mom doing this, so it was something my husband thought that might be something I wanted to do.
“My brother and I always did stuff when we were growing up, and my mother grew beautiful flowers. We had always been exposed to flowers. And then my brother and I used to make arrangements. It’s basically been a lifetime of learning.”
Case’s late husband is the one who came up with the name The Floral Case. She said she likes working with flowers because it makes people happy.
“Even for funerals, it’s comfort for them,” Case said. “We’ve always been special for proms because you get to see that happiness on their face. Still, when we deliver stuff to people, it’s exciting to see a smile come over a customer’s face when they receive pretty flowers.”
Case works with different wholesalers. One comes from Anderson every day with a refrigerated truck.
“A lot of days, we call ahead and ask them what to bring us,” Case said.
The most popular request is roses, but people also like lilies and, at this time of the year, tulips and sunflowers are popular.
“We try to carry a lot of varieties,” Case said. “We try to keep the nicer flowers.”
There are so many choices. Gerbera daisies, for instance, come in 125 colors.
Cases customers are a mix of men and women, but, she said, for Valentine’s Day, it’s mostly men. Throughout the year, she does a lot of funeral work and provides arrangements for churches and hospital patients and for weddings.
Prom time in 2020 wasn’t good for Case because of COVID-19.
When Case’s mom bought the shop in Saluda in the 1970s, the family members began taking lots of classes on flower arrangement.
“A lot of it you learn, and you have a talent for arranging stuff,” Case said. “She (her mother) taught us a lot of stuff. And things have changed. Back then you didn’t have a lot of the variety that you get now.”
She said that helps with control and improves sales.
“When you first started out back in the ’70s, you got lilies locally,” Case said. “They didn’t ship stuff like that then. With the airlines being able to ship, they can actually pick it in the fields in South America, and we get it in the states the same day.”
Case has to process the flowers once they are shipped. She uses certain solutions to make the flowers start taking up water again.
Case has to be creative and finetune her arrangements based on the needs and situations. For instance, she has to be careful in what she provides for hospital patients.
“Lilies are very fragrant, and, if you are taken chemo or something, you don’t want to send them because it causes problems,” Case said. “Some people are allergic to lilies and gardenias, so you want to be cautious of that.”
Case asks a lot of questions to find out what will be best for the person who will receive the flowers.
“We still get a lot of calls for people who want a black rose,” Case said. “It’s not really black. It’s a deep, deep, deep burgundy. People ask if we will spray them, and we say no because I don’t like to paint anything unless it grows that color.”
Case said funeral work has changed a lot because of different religious or ethnic backgrounds.
“Unfortunately, we do a lot of funeral work,” she said. “And we do unusual stuff sometimes in that because it’s a personal thing.”
Last week, she inserted a fishing rod and reel in a funeral arrangement.
She did one with Easter eggs for a casket spray.
“This lady had over 300 she had done,” Case said, “and we did 300 eggs with a little filler. You have to know a little bit about how things are going to look. I kind of just laid them out and worked them in there, and it was gorgeous.”
She also incorporated Star Wars figures into one casket spray for a young man. Case also incorporated a bunch of red hats into a spray for a woman who was a member of the Red Hat Society. She also gets requests for Clemson and South Carolina colors.
Being a florist can require long hours in a workday.
“You have to judge your time and how long it takes to do something,” Case said. “We pretty much know how long it takes to make a casket spray or other arrangements. Sometimes you are hustling.”
She said a wedding is a “totally different ballgame.”
“They’ve looked at pictures, and they either want pink or purple or yellow or whatnot,” Case said. “Then we show them the flower we think they’ll like best. A lot of girls are now getting married at the barn venues, so you are doing different things. Sometimes we do an archway or tables.”