From one side of Greenwood County to the other, people were out and about celebrating the spirit of the holiday season on Saturday.
In Ninety Six, hundreds lined the streets downtown to watch the annual Christmas parade. There were plenty of colorful floats, decorated recreational vehicles, fire engines, and, of course, Santa Claus.
Kids raked up candy thrown from the parade participants' vehicles. The award-winning Ninety Six High School Marching Band serenaded attendees with Christmas tunes.
"We love our small-town tradition of the Christmas parade, and we love how the community comes together and celebrates the real reason for the season, which is Jesus Christ," said Amanda Johnson, who was joined by family members Charlie and Libby Johnson and their grandfather, Ronnie Hipp. "It's a beautiful time for us to get together."
In Greenwood, the day was filled with a holiday market in Uptown, pictures with Santa at the Arts Center and the annual Uptown Christmas tree lighting.
The market was filled with vendors and many visitors. There were lots of holiday-themed wares for sell. Kendall Gunter was joined by her daughter, Emerson, and friends Camden Williams and Dakota Hopkins. They were looking at the offerings at the Cute Customs booth.
"I just wanted to see what local vendors there were," Gunter said. "I like to shop local when I can. I still have a lot of Christmas shopping to do, so, hopefully I can get some done today."
At the Arts Center, kids lined up to get their pictures taken with Santa, who was making the rounds in the Lakelands on Saturday. There were morning and afternoon times for photo shoots to accommodate Santa's busy schedule. In keeping with social distancing because of COVID-19, kids didn't sit in Santa's lap, but instead sat beside him, and the event took place outdoors in the courtyard.
Nicole Williams brought nephew Tyler Chambers, who is 1 1/2 years old, to visit Santa.
"I saw it on the Uptown Greenwood page," Williams said, "and this is like his first real Christmas. So, I wanted to get a good picture of him for Christmastime — something to remember."
The annual Christmas tree lighting capped off the night in Uptown Greenwood. Members of the Phoenix Academy of Arts sang Christmas songs in front of the tree.
At 6 p.m., the tree was lit and the many in attendance cheered.
Jose Hernandez, who came with his wife and twin sons, said his family has attended the tree lighting for six years. The are originally from Venezuela.
"Every single year, we are waiting for this moment," Hernandez said. "And, wow! We are very happy with all the work from the Uptown people. This is fantastic. We love Greenwood and to be involved in any activity here in the Uptown."