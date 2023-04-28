Harvey Peurifoy was serving in Italy during World War II when he received a telegram that said his beloved mother had died.
Contained in the same telegram was a message that his wife, Trudy, had given birth to their first son. It was an intense mixture of opposing emotions.
“I got one day off,” Harvey said. “I guess I cried most of the time. My mother was very close to me.”
Harvey, a Greenwood resident who recently turned 99, was unable to go home for his mother’s funeral — or to see his newborn son, Wayne. He didn’t meet his son until the war ended a year later in 1945.
Harvey’s mother sensed she would never see her son again and expressed that sentiment in her last letter to him in 1944.
“Son, I won’t be here when you return home, but I will see you in heaven,” she wrote.
“I look forward to that time,” Harvey said.
Harvey was born April 11, 1924, to Brooks and Sarah Peurifoy. They lived in Newberry and then moved to Ninety Six when he was 4, and later to Calhoun Falls.
When Harvey was 7, he moved to Elberton, Georgia, where he was one of 13 people living in a four-room frame house that had been used to store hay. They had no plumbing or water in the house. They got water from a nearby spring and washed clothes in a branch.
Living in the shadow of the Great Depression, his daily chores included making a fire in the wood stove, milking the cow, preparing breakfast and cleaning the kitchen. Harvey slept on a straw mattress. The family ate hogs and wild animals and harvested vegetables from the garden.
“During the Depression, you couldn’t get jobs,” Harvey said. “So, we moved from place to place.”
As a teenager, Harvey became a member of Future Farmers of America. One of his projects was to plant an acre of corn. He entered his corn in the county fair and won first prize, which was $3.
Harvey left school in the seventh grade to work on the farm and take care of his mother, who was often sick. He attended Wesleyan Methodist Church and became a member at age 11. He went to live with his Aunt Lizzie for a year and helped his uncle, Clarence, deliver Dr Pepper to stores.
Harvey then joined the Civilian Conservation Corps before moving to Greenwood to live with his sister, Maude, and her husband, Arthur, and later with his brother, Clyde, and his wife, Ruth.
He went to work at Mathews Mill in Greenwood at age 16 as a loom fixer. He met Trudy when he was 17 and married her a year later. Harvey asked the minister who married them how much he owed him for performing the service.
“Whatever you think she’s worth,” Harvey recalls the Rev. Lloyd Bolt saying.
“I paid him $2,” Harvey said. “That’s all I had. I got a great bargain.”
Harvey volunteered for the Army at 19. After his training, he became part of the Fifth Army 91st Infantry Division, which saw combat action in Italy, including at Po Valley in 1945.
“We were primarily getting rid of the German snipers,” Harvey said. “They tried to push us back. We were spearheading, so we had to rout the snipers out. At one time, I had the bazooka. It takes two of us for the bazooka. It takes one to load and one to shoot. I would shoot, and my partner would load the bazooka.”
During his time in Italy, he visited many places, including the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Lido Island off the coast of Venice. When the war ended, he returned home. With a duffel bag over his shoulder, he walked from the bus station on Maxwell Avenue to South Greenwood to greet his son for the first time.
After receiving a private education to obtain his GED, Harvey attended Lander College, where he majored in psychology and minored in sociology. Lander didn’t have a theology program.
While going to college, he worked the third shift at Mathews Mill and delivered papers for the Index-Journal in the afternoons. He’d leave the mill at 7 a.m., go home and change clothes and then be at Lander for classes at 8:30 a.m.
He was ordained in the Methodist Church in May 1960. He preached two services on Sundays, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. and at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m., while working at the mill and going to college.
“I didn’t get much sleep at night,” Harvey said. “I had to pay for all of my education. The government didn’t pay a dime. I paid it by the month for five years.”
The original G.I. Bill ended in 1956, so Harvey wasn’t eligible for benefits by the time he went to college.
Harvey later took Bible courses at Erskine College and went to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.
“In the Methodist Church, you’ve got to meet certain qualifications, or you can’t become a full-fledged preacher,” Harvey said. “First of all, I was a deacon, and then I had two years on trial, and then I received my elder’s degree. That made you a full member of the conference.”
He pastored nine churches across South Carolina from 1960-89. He retired, but then came back to the ministry and pastored more than a dozen other churches before retiring again in 2001. He also served for a year as a pastor at a church in the San Juan Province in the Dominican Republic in 1990. He baptized 42 people there one Sunday.
“Anything I’ve done, God gets the credit,” Harvey said. “He’s opened doors for me in so many ways that I can’t even describe it. How could a little ol’ barefooted country boy from Georgia do all of these things without God?”
Harvey and Trudy were married for 62 years and had four sons. Their third son, Barry, was born with a birth defect in his heart. He died at age 9 in 1960 during surgery at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
“I may die in surgery,” Harvey recalls Barry saying on the trip to Durham. It was stunningly prophetic.
Harvey has outlived all three of his wives. After Trudy’s death in 2005, he met Leila and was married to her for four years, until she died from cancer in 2009 at age 87. He then met June and married her in 2010. They were married for 12 years until her death last year.
“My boy said, ‘Daddy, you’ve been married to three beautiful ladies. They’ve all been good to you, and you’ve been good to them’” Harvey said. “He said, ‘If you marry again, we’re going to shoot you.’”
Harvey, who lives in a one-room apartment at The Oaks at Greenwood assisted-living home, set up straight in his recliner and shared the poem “The Secret,” by Ralph Spaulding Cushman. The sharp-witted man committed the poem to memory years ago and can still recite it passionately and perfectly. He also shared a story about the Apostle John and his sermon about love.
“Love is a word, but, when the word is put into action, it is truly the greatest word ever spoken,” Harvey said.
How does Harvey want to be remembered when he dies? Maybe the way Trudy wrote it in her Bible: “Harvey will be pleased if people remembered him as faithful.”
Harvey said, “This will be a successful life because every person preaches his or her life by the way they live and what they do.”
He credits his longevity to God.
“God has a purpose for me,” Harvey said. “I dedicated my life to God, and all my life he’s been in it. My children never heard me say a curse word. I tried to set an example.”
He doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol, and he exercises and walks a lot.
“And I say, ‘Eat peanuts. Eat peanuts,’” Harvey said with a big laugh.
He said racial and political issues, and advances in technology, are among the biggest things he experienced in his life.
“I think politics have taken over and become dominant,” he said. “People are moving away from the church. Racially, we’re more together; but, otherwise, we’re more divided. If politicians in the government would learn to work together, we’d have a better world.”
Harvey has embraced technology. He even has his own Facebook page.
But technology has its bad side, too. He pointed to the TV on the wall.
“You can’t go to the bathroom without somebody knowing about it,” he joked.
Harvey said he has no regrets in his life.