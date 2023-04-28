Harvey Peurifoy was serving in Italy during World War II when he received a telegram that said his beloved mother had died.

Contained in the same telegram was a message that his wife, Trudy, had given birth to their first son. It was an intense mixture of opposing emotions.

Greenwood resident Harvey Peurifoy, 99, tells a story about the Apostle John. Peurifoy was a pastor at more than 20 different Methodist churches across South Carolina from 1960-2001. He became a Christian at 11 and said his faith has opened every door for him in his long life. 

