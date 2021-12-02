Under the tree isn’t enough — at the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Christmas gifts take up much of the office’s common area.
Bicycles, action figures, board games, sports equipment and stuffed animals crowd the office. Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said it’s a big morale-booster; prosecutors and victim advocates in his office deal with serious and upsetting cases every day, but seeing the toys that will put smiles on children’s faces this Christmas brightens the mood.
Stumbo’s office has continued a tradition since the mid-2000s, to give people in the office’s diversion programs the chance to fulfill some of their community service needs by buying and donating to a Christmas toy drive.
“The big picture is when we have these folks in our diversion programs, part of it is learning how to be a giver and not a taker,” Stumbo said.
Diversion programs, such as pre-trial intervention, drug court and veterans court, are intended for first-time, nonviolent offenders. The goal of these programs is to avoid jail time and often a permanent record of legal trouble for people not likely to re-offend. These programs often have educational and service-based components, and part of the public service hours can be fulfilled during the holidays through this toy drive.
“It’s a myth that prosecutors and cops just want to lock people up and throw away the key,” Stumbo said. “This is about balancing justice with mercy.”
The solicitor’s office partners with community organizations such as the Abbeville Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army of Greenwood, the state Department of Social Services in Laurens and the sheriff’s office in Newberry County to distribute the toys gathered.
“We all make mistakes, and these diversion programs are for people who had a lapse in judgment, first-time offenders,” said Dale Allen, PTI director. “The toy drive is a favorite for participants. To see their reactions, how much they enjoy it, they’re just excited to be a part of something bigger.”
The solicitor’s office will continue to gather toys up to Dec. 10 and begin working with partners to distribute the toys the following week.