Sixty-five students walked across the stage on Tuesday evening at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center, graduating from Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
“I hope this night will be the start of lives that are productive and satisfying for all of you,” Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees chairperson Danielle Fields said during her remarks.
“Make sure to use the knowledge that you have gained in our school district for the betterment of yourself and others.”
Most are on their way to achieving that goal.
Emerald grad Ashley Knight plans to attend Piedmont Technical College to be an ultrasound technician.
Knight said on Tuesday that she’s nervous, but ready to go to college and see what life has in store for her.
Knight, as well as graduates Kiara Warren from Emerald, and Danecia Patterson, a Greenwood High graduate, will most miss her teachers.
“They try to help,” Knight said.
“If you need help, they’ll help you. They’re there for you, they’re like family like your mom, your dad. They cater to you when you need help.”
Greenwood High graduate Alannah Jordan said she will miss her friends the most.
She said they were always there for her, pushing her toward her goals while she tried to do her best in return.
Warren also has her sights on Piedmont Tech, and it looking to study phlebotomy.
She said she never thought she’s get as far as high school graduation, because her parents didn’t graduate. She’s doing it for her generation, she said.
Jordan and Patterson each have plans that include culinary school.
Patterson had one final word for her fellow graduates: Congrats.
