Half of Ware Shoals’ town council seats are up for grabs, and voters will decide from six candidates who they want representing them in the city’s government.
Nov. 3 is Election Day, and residents in Ware Shoals have six candidates, some incumbent and former council members themselves, to choose from to fill the three seats up for election.
Incumbent council members Patty Walters, Jack Sullivan and Marshall Webster’s terms are ending, and Walters and Webster are seeking reelection while Kent Boles, Valerie Jackson, Brian Padgett and Keith Wright also campaign for the seats. The three candidates with the most votes will represent the town by serving on council.
Kent BolesAt 63, the retired Boles boasted five generations of his family lived in Ware Shoals. He said his main interest in running for council is to serve his constituents.
“I want to help the people that own property and live here in Ware Shoals, that have been here a long time,” he said. “I’m not a politician, and I don’t have no aspirations of being one. I just want to help the people with a lot of these little things that have been overlooked.”
He isn’t sure about the major problems facing the town or how to address them, but he said that can be other council members’ focus. He wants to take care of residents and make the town a more appealing place by making it easy for those who live there to get a helping hand when they need it.
Ware Shoals needs to clean its town property before asking private residents to do so, he said. Industry and businesses aren’t attracted to the area because of a lack of workforce, he said, so partnering with the schools — the town’s biggest employer — is essential.
With a large number of rental properties in town, Boles said property owners sometimes get frustrated by a lack of yard care or trash pickup from renters.
“If we don’t have somebody to clean their yard up and put trash at the roads, we don’t need to let it sit there, we need to take care of it immediately,” he said. “Everybody needs help. ... I want them to be able to call me, and I want to respond to it as soon as possible.”
At the local level, he said politicians should focus on helping their locals directly. Boles wants regular welfare checks by police on the elderly and sickly and in general a bigger focus on serving his constituents.
Valerie JacksonWith three children and seven grandchildren, the 57-year-old Jackson said she’s throwing her hat in the ring in the hopes of making Ware Shoals a better place for the youth.
“I’m stepping out because I just want to see some growth in our community,” she said.
Jackson worked in daycare and education, coaching girls’ basketball for nearly a decade at Ware Shoals High School. She said the town lacks opportunities for children and places for them to go after school. More business could be brought into the area by emphasizing stores, services and recreational facilities intended for children, she said.
Without a community center to host after-school mentoring and development programs, she said Ware Shoals will stagnate. Jackson said while she’s run a summer educational program, the town needs more similar opportunities.
The close-knit community of Ware Shoals, she said, can come together to partner local businesses with schools or after-school programs for job shadowing.
“I’m willing to work with the group, get my hands dirty, whatever it takes to help this community,” she said.
Brian PadgettAfter filling a former councilman’s unexpired seat, the 45-year-old Padgett is running for his first full term on council.
Padgett has worked in IT for more than two decades and owned his own small business. He’s eager to help council connect with its constituents and bring more residents in on the governing process.
“A lot of people don’t come to council meetings, so some of what they hear out there could be misinformation,” he said. “I’d like to get out and talk with people about what we do.”
Padgett wants to see the town have improved public safety through a neighborhood watch program. The town doesn’t have a lot of assets to bring people in, he said, so it’s important to highlight its existing strengths — he said the area around the Saluda River needs to be developed.
Attracting people to town requires an attractive environment, and he said the town’s government needs to set an example by having clean, attractive properties.
Bringing in business takes getting involved and being seen, he said. As a councilman, he said he’d be involved with local chambers of commerce and let people know Ware Shoals wants its fair shake. To him, being a council member is practically a full-time job.
“I’m doing it because I love the town and I want to see it grow,” he said.
Patty WaltersOne of the two incumbents running for re-election, Walters, 74, first ran to help her community push past the image of being another southern town left struggling after its mill closed.
“I still see so much potential in town,” she said.
Born and raised in Ware Shoals, she said during her two terms on town council officials have managed to bring a lot to the town. She said she was proud of the work they did on the Riegel Mill site, the amphitheater and park improvements. Council has maintained a balanced budget and is continuing to work on the ongoing sewer line problems, which she wants another term on council to tackle.
She said she wants to see council work on emphasizing the river as an asset to draw people into town. Picnic sites and other attractions, she said, could make the river a destination for people in the area.
“We work for the citizens of Ware Shoals, and one of the things we need to do most of all is watch our budget,” she said. “It’s not our money, it’s theirs.”
Ware Shoals might not be able to recapture the days when Riegel was operating, she said, but they can focus on building a bedroom community by making it an appealing place to live for people who commute to work elsewhere.
Marshall WebsterNow 77, Webster is an incumbent councilman running for a third term. He also ran in 2018 for mayor while serving on council.
After coaching sports for 30 years and serving as fire chief for more than a decade, Webster said he’s still involved in community organizations as a volunteer. He said he’s served on the state’s community development board, and has spent four years on the Greenwood tourism board.
“I haven’t slowed down any at all,” he said. “I put my name back in the hat because I’ve got some things I’d like to see to completion.”
If reelected, he said he’ll continue his service as a worker first and councilman second. He said he’s dedicated to improving the quality of life for people in Ware Shoals.
He wants to see Ware Shoals become an attractive place for workers in nearby plants to live. If the population can grow that way, he said it’ll be easier to pitch the town to companies bringing business in.
More beautification effort is needed in the west end and uptown areas, he said, and the town has to work with landlords and businesses to keep their properties attractive and clean.
Webster said he wants to promote opportunities and community resources for young people, giving them places to hang out and programs to enrich their lives. He’s suggested a splash pad or zip line.
“You’ve got to invest in your youth,” he said. “If there’s nothing for them, they’re going to relocate when they grow up and leave here.”
Keith WrightFor 21 years, Wright worked for the town and until a few months ago was the supervisor over water and sewer services. At 43, he said he’s dedicated to helping steer the community in a better direction.
“I believe my experience with our infrastructure — nobody knows it like I do,” he said. “When I decided to leave, I felt like things weren’t headed in the direction I think they should.”
He said a lack of jobs in the community is driving the economy down, and upgrades to the town’s infrastructure could remove barriers some have in moving to the area.
“Somebody needs to be on the council that knows these things,” he said.
He wants to seek infrastructure grants to fund water and sewer improvements. He also sees the value of the Saluda River as an attraction and wants to see the park by its waters developed.
The town’s wastewater plant is allotted for a higher volume than the town produces, he said. Letting other municipalities use it to bring their wastewater for treatment could provide a revenue stream for the town.
That revenue, he said, should be re-invested in the community. He said he’d push to contract out use of the wastewater plant and use the revenue to improve streets and give town employees a raise as possible.