The first thing you need to know: Neither I nor my family was in our house the night a tornado ripped through Abbeville a half-century ago today.
My parents took my younger sister and my baby brother to dinner with friends in McCormick. They dropped me off with my grandmother in Anderson. I was 10 years old. About to turn 11 in less than a month, I would have brightly told you.
I soaked in my usual Saturday night television — Mary Tyler Moore, Bob Newhart and my favorite, the Carol Burnett Show — took note of all the storm warnings crawling across the bottom of the screen and went to bed.
I was totally unaware that while I was in sitcom heaven, a band of severe weather had moved through northeast Georgia, hopped across the Savannah River and spun up a powerful tornado that cut a path of destruction across Calhoun Falls and Abbeville.
My memory was that six people were killed that night. Records from the National Weather Service tell me it was seven. That included four people in a motel that was flattened outside Calhoun Falls, one child in our neighborhood and the son of the publisher of Abbeville’s weekly newspaper.
NWS records show the tornado was on the ground for about 23 miles, injured between 30 and 50 people and left 50 families unable to safely return to their homes. The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an F4 storm while Ted Fujita himself — the famed meteorologist who created the Fujita scale — inspected the damage afterward and gave it his highest rating, an F5.
◆◆◆
In Anderson, it rained and stormed. The wind blew hard. But I was too young and too ignorant to be worried. It would be decades before I’d live through Hurricane Hugo, Hurricane Fran, Hurricane Harvey and other assorted weather disasters.
My sister, Caroline, told me later that they had watched it rain hard in McCormick, too. The Apple family had lived in McCormick for three years before moving to a nice split-level home on Hodge Street just off S.C. Highway 28 on Abbeville’s northwest side.
Not long after the move, the third Apple fell off the tree when our baby brother, Artie, was born. My dad was a manager at the Millikin textile factory. I was in the fifth grade and Caroline was in the fourth. Life was good.
But everything changed that night. As horrified and as heartbroken as we were, we were very much aware of how incredibly lucky we were. Lucky that we weren’t terrorized by the storm itself bearing down on us. Lucky that we didn’t lose our entire home. Lucky that we were still alive. Not everyone else in town was so lucky.
After the storm, Mom and Dad loaded up the car and headed back to Abbeville. They saw trees down. They saw power lines down and the darkness of the aftermath of the storm. They saw people trying to help their neighbors.
Dad could get only so close to the house because of downed power lines. The baby needed diapers and baby formula, so he had to get to the house. He said he carefully picked his way through the cables, not knowing whether or not they were live.
Through the darkness, he could see entire homes that had been picked up off their foundations and dropped hard. In some cases, entire houses seemed to be missing. He could hear people in the darkness, shouting instructions to others as they combed through the wreckages for valuables, pets, family members.
Dad made it down the hill and around the circle to our house at 110 Hodge St. First thing he noticed was my mother’s car — a year-old 1972 Dodge Charger — was beside its usual spot in our driveway. It had been smashed against a small tree and then flipped upside-down.
Dad grabbed a box of Pampers, some baby formula and what clothes he could carry and carefully worked his way back up the hill to where Mom, Caroline and Artie waited. At one point, he came across a law enforcement officer who demanded to see some identification — evidently, looters were already making their way into the wrecked neighborhoods.
He pulled out his driver’s license, which still had our McCormick address on it. The officer followed him back to the car. Mom whipped a check out of her checkbook. Which still had our McCormick address on them.
Evidently, looters don’t usually bring children with them, so the officer decided Dad was who he said he was. He turned the Apples loose to drive back to stay the night with their friends in McCormick.
◆◆◆
As soon as they arrived at their friends’ home, they called us in Anderson. By this time, it was after midnight. In 1973 no one called anybody after midnight. We were startled awake.
My grandmother answered the phone, listened to my mother for a few minutes and then handed the phone to me. Mom told me we had lost part of our roof, her car and she wasn’t sure what else. She told me I’d have to stay there with my grandmother for several more days.
And I did. That Sunday night, we watched the NBC News report on the storm on WFBC Channel 4 in Greenville. The report ended with shot of an upside-down car on which some joker had posted a sign that read: “House and car for sale, as is.”
I sat there stunned. That was my mother’s car. And my mother’s handwriting. And my mother’s sense of humor.
It would be several days before Mom and Dad took a break from cleaning up to drive up to Anderson to retrieve me. I found the neighborhood in ruins. By this time, we had a pretty good idea of the death toll.
One house, a couple of streets over, was completely knocked off its foundation and had slid down a steep hill. The babysitter had grabbed both the children as the house began to move.
She and one of the children were hurt but survived. The other child was ripped from her grasp as they tumbled down the hill. That child was killed. She was only a year or two younger than Caroline and I were.
Part of our roof had been torn off — the part directly over the bedroom that my sister shared with my baby brother’s crib. Had we been home, Caroline and I would have been glued to the television, down in the den. But Artie would have been sleeping in his crib.
Dad had moved our old swing set with us when we had moved the previous year. The tornado had picked it up, thrust it through our neighbor’s carport and into the windshield of their car.
My mother’s beloved red Dodge Charger was a total loss. A small pop-up camper was also flipped upside down. Insurance adjuster wrote it off as a loss as well. Later, Dad would flip it back upright and replace the two tires. We took it with us to California and back that summer.
But the house was not inhabitable until the roof was replaced and power was restored in the neighborhood. We spent more than a month living in the Abbevilla Motel, on Highway 72 toward Greenwood, next to Yoder’s Kitchen.
We tried Yoder’s once. Neither Caroline nor I cared for the food. After that, we took most of our meals in a small restaurant in downtown Abbeville.
◆◆◆
Eventually, the home was repaired and the Apple family moved back in. We had lost all the trees in our backyard.
But we didn’t lose many of our belongings. We still had a house. We still had each other. We were lucky.
Over the next few years, Mom and Dad would split up. Dad would move to Rock Hill and later to Augusta. Mom moved the rest of us back to McCormick. Three years later — when I was in eighth grade — I began writing regularly for the McCormick Messenger.
I studied art and journalism at Winthrop College, got married and moved away. I enjoyed a great career as a newspaper designer, artist, editor and consultant. I now live on the northeast side of Atlanta and work for a newspaper in Spokane, Washington, for which I build full-page graphic stories we call “Further Review.” We distribute those to dozens of papers around the country. The Index-Journal runs them occasionally.
My sister went to Clemson and spent several years working finances and administration for doctors and the hospital there in Greenwood.
My brother played football for Charleston Southern and later became a track crew foreman for CSX Railroad.
My mom went to work for the post office and then became a postmaster. She retired a few years ago but is still active as a leader and instructor for national postmaster’s organizations. She owns a home in Parksville.
But anytime there are severe storm warnings, anytime there are tornado watches, anytime the skies pick up an angry churn, grow thick with clouds and then pick up a sickly green color, I still freak out.
Even after a half century. Even after I’ve studied meteorology, I’ve researched and drawn infographics explaining how tornadoes form and move and from where that weird green cast comes from (It has to do with the formation of hail, I’m told).
Hurricanes, you can see coming. They’re carefully tracked and analyzed and airplanes are sent flying into them to collect data to help predict how strong they’ll get and where they might go next.
But tornadoes can pop up with little warning. They can destroy entire neighborhoods. They can kill a lot of people who have no clue a storm is bearing down on them.
Today, I weep for the people of Abbeville of March 31, 1973. I invite you to weep with me.