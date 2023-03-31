The first thing you need to know: Neither I nor my family was in our house the night a tornado ripped through Abbeville a half-century ago today.

apple, charles

CHARLES APPLE

My parents took my younger sister and my baby brother to dinner with friends in McCormick. They dropped me off with my grandmother in Anderson. I was 10 years old. About to turn 11 in less than a month, I would have brightly told you.

Download PDF AbbevilleTornadoMap.pdf
Download PDF SC tornado fatalities

Tags