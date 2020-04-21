On a stretch of highway, just outside of Plum Branch, are 48 acres of vacant land intended to be used for economic development.
In November 2016, it was announced that Palace Foods would invest $5 million to build a facility on this property in McCormick County. In a previous release, the state Department of Commerce announced that the company would hire 30 employees for the 20,000-square-foot facility.
This was an exciting announcement for McCormick County’s economic development prospects. However, more than three years have passed and this site still sits vacant.
Attempts to reach Palace Foods President Michael Davidson were unsuccessful.
“At this point, we do not have a signed agreement with Palace Foods,” said Thessa Smith, director of McCormick County Economic Development. “Our funding source has advised placing our shell building on the market.”
Smith is hopeful McCormick County will see some development on this property.
“We welcome any inquiry for this project and hope to have a tenant soon.”