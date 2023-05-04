A new batch of college graduates has finished another leg of their journey.
Piedmont Technical College had 415 graduates walk across the stage on Thursday across two ceremonies.
“Today is a life-changing day,” Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers said to the graduates.
“This is your day of achievement. The culmination of what you have worked for, what you have worried about and prayed over. This is the first of many destinations, each of which will carry you another step forward into a life of success and independence. The life that you have dreamed about, the life that you deserve.”
The two graduations had two speakers.
The first was Allysa Hinson, who graduated with an associate in applied science with a welding concentration.
She spoke about how she got to welding by signing up for an elective in high school and her journey from Abbeville High School, through life events like having her son, to graduation.
“Here every single one of us has gone through life with its many ups and downs and sometimes a confusion or maybe even in a daze,” Hinson said.
“Confused on where to go or what to do with the many choices we have. Whether the options present themselves or they remain hidden.”
The second speaker was Ron Millender, who is one of the founders of and chairman of the Greenwood Promise.
Millender spoke about his career, telling a few stories along the way, such as leaving the tags on a brand-new suit for his first day of a job.
He left the graduates with three main points. The first is that being in the right place at the right time is important but be prepared. The second, keep doing the right stuff. Good things will happen, just figure out what the right stuff is. No. 3, let your dreams be bigger than your memories.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
