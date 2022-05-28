35 graduate from Greenwood County adult education By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Frances Moore speaks during the adult education graduation on Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Adult education director Travis Blizzard and teacher clap following a student speech Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Kevin Pena speaks during adult education graduation Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now A graduate shakes the hand of Steve Glenn, superintendent of Greenwood School District 50, while walking across the stage. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Thirty-five students graduated from Greenwood County adult education on Thursday. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Greenwood County adult education students turn their tassels after graduating. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Greenwood County adult education graduates receive a standing ovation. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Frances Moore’s kids went back to school last July, she went back to school too.Moore was one of 35 who graduated from Greenwood County Adult Education on Thursday.She dropped out of high school at 16 while she was pregnant with her son, who’s now 12.Since, she’s had three daughters and decided “while all of them are school age, I figured I could be school age again,” she said.Moore spoke at the graduation, surrounded by friends and family of her and her classmates.Not deterred by a tornado warning that briefly postponed the ceremony, the students walked across the stage to cheers and applause.Kevin Pena, another graduate, said she was excited to be graduating.“I was living a fast life, not going to school, not doing anything,” he said.“I was doing other stuff instead of paying attention to school. Got in trouble with the law and ended up being on probation.”He failed a drug test and went to rehab, which then led him into adult education.“I’m getting my life straight,” he said.“I was in a hectic situation with my life, but I’m getting back straight.”Adult ed teacher Cyndi Cioffi said it’s wonderful to come to work each day to see the students excited to have a goal they can accomplish.She said the key to realizing the American Dream is education, and said one thing the students noticed is there are a lot of jobs out there that they may not have had the qualifications for.“Or maybe there’s a job that they want that they need to go to Piedmont Tech or Lander to make that goal come true,” she said.“And the first step is getting that GED. So just to help them reconnect with education has been very, very gratifying and satisfying.” Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Latest News +5 Liverpool, Real Madrid play Champions League final in Paris +3 Skipper's begins fifth season with Memorial Day kickoff South Carolina Festival of Flowers Ladies' Luncheon guest speaker to share personal story +3 Greenwood Artist Guild spotlights Judy McGraw in solo show for June, July Chris Trainor: Grill smoke, road trips and the extra piece of cheese Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoroner IDs second victim in Tuesday Abbeville shootingsGreenville man dies in single-vehicle wreckLaurens woman killed in shooting involving deputiesMcCormick County School District announces administration changesGaskin resigns from Greenwood First Steps amid OIG's 2nd investigationAuthorities capture Greenwood sex offender in FloridaSCDC, SLED investigate McCormick prison slayingGreenwood woman faces abuse chargeGreenwood woman faces drug, neglect chargesHodges Elementary teacher says 'yes' during surprise proposal State News Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace Senate panel approves Michelle Childs for DC appeals court Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde? High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment CNN News Suspect shot, killed by Ontario police after chase ends in crash High gas prices not stopping travelers Memorial Day weekend Caught on camera: Customer hurls insults and more at S.F. restaurant employee Young Bay Area activists call for action in wake of mass shootings