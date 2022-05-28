When Frances Moore’s kids went back to school last July, she went back to school too.

Moore was one of 35 who graduated from Greenwood County Adult Education on Thursday.

She dropped out of high school at 16 while she was pregnant with her son, who’s now 12.

Since, she’s had three daughters and decided “while all of them are school age, I figured I could be school age again,” she said.

Moore spoke at the graduation, surrounded by friends and family of her and her classmates.

Not deterred by a tornado warning that briefly postponed the ceremony, the students walked across the stage to cheers and applause.

Kevin Pena, another graduate, said she was excited to be graduating.

“I was living a fast life, not going to school, not doing anything,” he said.

“I was doing other stuff instead of paying attention to school. Got in trouble with the law and ended up being on probation.”

He failed a drug test and went to rehab, which then led him into adult education.

“I’m getting my life straight,” he said.

“I was in a hectic situation with my life, but I’m getting back straight.”

Adult ed teacher Cyndi Cioffi said it’s wonderful to come to work each day to see the students excited to have a goal they can accomplish.

She said the key to realizing the American Dream is education, and said one thing the students noticed is there are a lot of jobs out there that they may not have had the qualifications for.

“Or maybe there’s a job that they want that they need to go to Piedmont Tech or Lander to make that goal come true,” she said.

“And the first step is getting that GED. So just to help them reconnect with education has been very, very gratifying and satisfying.”

