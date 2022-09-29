Deer Supper

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office's 34th annual Deer Supper is slated for next Thursday at the Greenwood Farmers Market. The once small event has now become a favorite for many in Greenwood.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

For 34 years and counting, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has hosted its annual Deer Supper. It started out as a small community event under former Greenwood Sheriff Sam Riley and has since grown to an anticipated event that has people asking Sheriff Dennis Kelly, “When’s the deer supper this year?”

“It helps us with building relationships with the community and it builds working relationships with each other,” Kelly said.

