For 34 years and counting, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has hosted its annual Deer Supper. It started out as a small community event under former Greenwood Sheriff Sam Riley and has since grown to an anticipated event that has people asking Sheriff Dennis Kelly, “When’s the deer supper this year?”
“It helps us with building relationships with the community and it builds working relationships with each other,” Kelly said.
On the menu are hash, sausage, tenderloin, chicken stew while supplies last, beans, slaw and desserts. Unlike last year, there will be no to-go orders.
“This is the 34th annual Deer Supper. It’s a tradition, it’s something the community enjoys and we want to continue that tradition. There’s plenty of parking and we just want people to come out and enjoy a good meal with us,” Kelly said.
Kelly also commended the people behind the scenes, the sheriff’s office employees who cook the meal.
“I just want to thank them for all they do. They seem to really enjoy doing it,” he said.
The Deer Supper is slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Greenwood County Farmers Market. There is no cost to attend and everyone is invited. The event is funded by private donations.
