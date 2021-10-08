The usual crowd couldn’t gather, but the smell of barbecued venison still wafted through the air Thursday evening at the 33rd annual Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Deer Supper.
Cooking started at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Local hunters donated about 35 deer that current and retired deputies volunteered their time to cook into venison tenderloins and about 300 pounds of sausage. Warrant Deputy Jimmy Boggs said there were 300 or 400 pounds of additional meat, but what took the longest to cook was the 200 quarts of hash.
“We basically just have to cut the donations off at some point, because we get enough,” he said. “We’ve kept this going for so long. Most times when we’ve had it open for dine-in, we get 1,200 or 1,300 people in here.”
The usual crowds were missing at the Greenwood County Farmer’s Market, as diners were served to-go plates in a drive-thru line instead. Deputies, office staff, their families and even neighbors offered their time to help serve plates and walk them out to cars. Officers carried stacks of plastic hash containers and to-go boxes, all free of charge for the guests. The evening is paid for through private donations.
“Everybody just enjoys coming out and seeing people smile, and it’s just a chance to give back to the community,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. “What we do is protect and serve, and this is a way to serve.”
Inside the farmers market, sheltered from the rain, Capt. Amy Tyler, records clerk Pam Young and Nancy Smith were among the people serving plates of rice, beans, barbecue and desserts. Tyler has been volunteering for 22 years, Young for 23 and Smith for about 20.
“This shows we have a positive impact on the community,” Tyler said.
“We enjoy it, we like seeing and meeting all the people,” Smith added.
Young, who was serving beside her son, Marc, said she didn’t care for the taste of deer, but has enjoyed serving it. In previous years, the sheriff’s office offered chicken, which she always gravitated toward.
“That’s why they started doing the chicken, actually,” she said. “I’m here because I love my job.”
The deer supper was first launched by Sheriff Sam Riley to thank the community in 1989. Boggs said there were maybe seven or eight people there, a far cry from the hundreds of plates deputies had served in the first hour of the supper Thursday.
“We take pride in it,” he said. “Even the retirees keep coming back to help cook. It’s just the people that you work with — it wouldn’t be as fun and you wouldn’t get these retired people back each year if they didn’t like who they’re working with.”