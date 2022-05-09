More than 30 people have applied to be Greenwood’s new assistant city manager, who will join the administrative team under City Manager Julie Wilkie after she was re-hired.
In mid-April, city council approved beginning the search for a second assistant city manager who will join current Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas. The application period ended last Monday, and Wilkie said she has more than 30 applications to review.
“I look at the (assistant city manager) position as an extension of every department at the city,” Wilkie said. “They are responsible for being the direct liaison to department heads.”
After former city finance director Julie Latham left at the beginning of March, Sara O’Dell took over the role after leaving a personnel and human resources position. That vacant position was converted into the second assistant city manager post.
Wilkie said interviews will begin Tuesday, and they hope to have someone in that position by mid to late-June. Wilkie said they’ll be responsible for developing policies and procedures to improve municipal services.
“Eventually, city departments will be segmented and report specifically to one of the two (assistant city managers),” she said. “This will be delineated based on the strengths of each assistant.”
Wilkie herself was recently rehired after announcing in March her resignation from the city manager position. On April 28, city council voted to approve a new contract re-hiring Wilkie at higher pay.
Wilkie was originally hired in 2018, with her starting pay at $100,000 a year. Currently, Wilkie is paid $121,617.60, and starting June 1 her pay will be raised to $135,000. Her contract includes a raise to $145,000 at the start of 2024, assuming a favorable performance evaluation.
According to annual salary comparison surveys from the Municipal Association of South Carolina, Wilkie’s salary in 2020 was about $107,000. That year, Greenwood spent about $8 million on payroll expenses.
Simpsonville has a similar population to Greenwood this year, according to MASC’s survey, and spent nearly $8 million on payroll. Its city administrator position has a salary range of about $121,000 to more than $145,000. Mauldin also has a similar population to Greenwood, although it has $5.7 million budgeted for salaries this year. In Mauldin, the city manager role is paid about $130,000.
