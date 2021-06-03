Greenwood High School seniors cheered Thursday evening when their principal announced that despite the wind and rain, graduation would continue. After all, the seniors — finishing high school during a global pandemic — have persevered and thrived throughout less than ideal conditions.
“We’re not leaving you without your diploma, we’re staying here,” said Principal Kathryn Benjamin to cheers and applause.
Thursday’s graduation saw 277 Eagles walk down the field at the school’s J.W. Babb Stadium to receive their diplomas, the windy and damp conditions ceasing right before the students began walking.
The 2021 seniors were honored for their many successes — perfect scores on college admissions exams, associates degrees received at Piedmont Tech, and the about $7.3 million in scholarships the seniors raked in, along with many more accolades.
“Today marks the end of the first chapter of our lives, while simultaneously marking the beginning of a new one,” said valedictorian Griffin Cole Newbold during his speech.
“Everyone here has been handed the unique opportunity that is not available to most people.
“We all get the chance to turn over a new leaf, to build our lives the way we want them to be built. For all of us, those pursuing further education, those joining the armed services, or for those joining the workforce, the lives we led will be forged not by the unabating aspects of our personalities, but by the aspects of which we make ourselves.” Newbold said.
The pandemic was a theme than ran throughout most students’ speeches, but they also recalled memories, reflected on the history of the class and looked forward to the future.
“We have overcome tremendous challenges to get here,” said Madison Isabella Salter, salutatorian.
“Not only during our senior year or the pandemic, but in all our time at Greenwood High. We learned about math, science, English and art. We have proven ourselves on the field and in competition, but most importantly, we learned about the value of perseverance in the face of great tribulation.”
The graduates, diplomas in hand, departed the football stadium — cheered on by their teachers — for the last time as students of Greenwood High. They’re now alumni.