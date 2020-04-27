A fitness center, full-size pool and a dog park are all planned for an apartment development on the wooded lot across from the YMCA in Greenwood.
The development project, named Hamilton Park Apartments, will be conducted in two phases according to Courtney Murrah, media marketing director for ATC Development. During the first phase, ATC will build 146 units while the other 118 units will be completed in phase two.
The apartment complex will include a clubhouse, a leasing office and community gathering rooms. It will also include grill areas, a fire pit, gazebo and open play space around the amenities. The pool will contain a cabana area and deck seating.
Previously, the development company filed a variance application with the planning commission to get clearance to extend the height of the three-story apartment buildings to 42 feet tall. The variance application was granted according to Phil Lindler, city and county planner.
The development is clear to begin building on part of the land but will need a portion of the land rezoned. The property has two zones.
The large part closer to Calhoun Road is zoned for C2 – general commercial district. C2 includes retail establishments, mini-warehouses, repair shops, funeral homes as well as multifamily residential complexes and townhomes.
At about 4.3 acres, the smaller portion closer to Langley Road is zoned for R1 which is for single-family dwellings, churches, parks and schools.
A rezoning application to have the R1 portioned rezoned for C2 has been filed and is awaiting a planning commission hearing.
Residents in the area are not happy about the number of units planned for this development.
“It’s way too many apartments on 16 acres of land,” Joe Langley, who lives across Langley road from the development, said.
His concern stems from the number of units and parking spaces on such a small portion of land. He thinks that more than 500 parking spaces would be constructed as a part of this development.
Planning commission meetings for March and April were canceled. The next meeting is planned for May 13.
This is not the first apartment complex that ATC has developed in the area. Barrington Apartments on East Northside Drive is currently in its second phase of construction. It will now have 189 units.
ATC Development is the parent company of Tca LLC, which currently owns the portion of land at 212 Langley Road.